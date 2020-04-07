Even though you probably spotted it first in Dominique Cosmetics' highlighter-heavy Prisma Palette, it wouldn't be completely accurate to call the brand's Skin Gloss formula just a highlighter. Depending on which of the new Dominique Cosmetics Skin Gloss shades you pick up, you'll understand why the brand dubs it a "skin enhancer." Available in four unique colors, the cream-powder product can be a bronzer, blush, or highlighter, depending on how each one complements your skin.

Moreover, the $25 gloss can be layered on your skin, swept over your eyes and lips, or used anywhere across your body you want a dewy glow. Your skin won't just look moisturized, either — each one of the Skin Gloss shades is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which the brand uses as a long-lasting source of hydration. (Since, as you're probably well aware by now, the skincare ingredient famously holds in quite a bit of moisture.)

"This launch is so special and custom!" Christen Dominique, founder of the brand, shared on her Instagram page following the April 7 Skin Gloss debut. "I made sure that skin gloss is textured skin friendly infused with hyaluronic acid it smooths the skin surface while fine light reflecting pearls add a natural glassy glow from within! It’s a non-sticky non-greasy long lasting formula."

Courtesy of Dominique Cosmetics

Still, your Skin Gloss experience — and its versatility — depends upon which shade you choose. Golden Dew and Glossed Peach are both fairly standard cream highlighter hues, although the latter has a much deeper, peachy tint. Meanwhile, Sunset Glow is a dreamy, rose gold blush, and Copper Light a shimmery, highlighting bronze.

And unlike the original Prisma Palette, the new Skin Gloss launch is only available at dominiquecosmetics.com for the time being, although expect to see it soon at Beauty Bay and Beautylish. Ahead, all four new Dominique Cosmetics Skin Gloss singles.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.