Warm weather means ditching your heavy layers for a lighter more playful wardrobe of sundresses and crop tops. While you may not be able to break them out at picnics or parties just yet, the time will come again. Doˆen's new mini capsule can help you kick off that breezy version of you. The female-founded brand is known for its romantic dresses — cropped and maxi styles alike.

Though you may already recognize the designs popularized by co-founders and sisters Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, you may not know the environmental and social mission of the brand. Though the brand already uses 100% recyclable eco-packaging, it also plans on transitioning to organic and recycled fabrics for certain garments as well as reducing the use of plastic across its supply and production chains.

Amidst the current economic crisis, the brand has also decided to reconfigure the way that it offers clothes for sale. Now, collections will be broken up into smaller releases. The latest mini capsule collection includes the label's signature floaty dresses along with nods to '90s prints. The timeless staples are designed to keep you comfortable and at ease – whether at home or about town (one day soon) are available for pre-order now with pieces starting at $68.

In a fun departure from their usual ultra-romantic pieces, the latest launch includes ribbed top & short sets that feel right out of a sleepover scene from your favorite '00s film. Also worth noting, the assortment also includes the brands first leather belts which are each hand painted with floral motifs by leather artisan, Agenss Baddoo.

If you're more inclined to the label's classic pieces, it is bringing back the cult-favorite Poet dress, an easy day-to-night design. And if you're hoping to refresh your WFH uniform, the Sparrow top is an office favorite with its puff sleeves and super sweet mother of pearl buttons.

Ahead, you'll find just a few of the brands best new arrivals to shop now.