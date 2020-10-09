At the height of dreamy daywear brands, there's Dôen. The California-based label has become a constant among fashion insiders, to whom its dresses serve as a nostalgic retreat from the commotion of day-to-day life. Through its ethical, women-empowering mission, Dôen fostered a collective of wearers from all walks of life. It's latest drop, the second "chapter" of Dôen's Fall 2020 collection, is the brand's repurposing of the summer's cottagecore trend for autumnal wear. How, exactly? Through sumptuous knits, bibbed frocks, and more — all bathed in warm, soothing palettes.

For the drop (which arrives Oct. 13), Dôen sent its styles out to the brand's dearest friends, all with one task: capture yourself living authentically in each design. The images amassed prove that, whether spending time in the South of France or the Bay Area, each piece draws the natural connection between the wearer and the world around them. There's embroidered dresses dappled in floral motifs, which make all the best qualities of your favorite beach cover-up appropriate for fall; or, for something slightly more polished, there's buttoned-up mock neck styles in rustic plaid prints. Tapping the cardigan trend, there's also a few balloon-sleeved sweaters, many of which are made from recycled yarns.

COURTESY OF DÔEN

The brand itself doesn't consider itself capital-S "sustainable" yet, but it has several initiatives in the works that are helping to forge its path there. In addition to using recycled yarn, the brand also carries over four-dozen pieces comprised of organic cotton — with that number steadily increasing through each collection.

COURTESY OF DÔEN

As a women-founded brand, Dôen has also been a purveyor of women's empowerment since the very start — which, in this case, made the wealth of knitted styles across this drop possible. In partnership with a Fair Trade Certified program in Peru, Dôen works with female artisans across the country, many of whom are single mothers and sole providers for their families. These women are the hands behind several styles from the collection, like its Pujpu alpaca Pomme Sweater, among others.

COURTESY OF DÔEN

This collection also solidifies a new forever-venture for the fashion brand: extended sizing. A lion share of styles are now available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL, with more options being consistently rolled out going forward. Net net: not only are Dôen's pieces effortlessly chic, they're also paving the way for a better industry — one that empowers women, protects the planet, and includes everyone.

To keep abreast of the new drop, be sure to head to Dôen's site on Tuesday for its arrival.