Diptyque’s New Nomadic Spray Is The Travel Accessory That Doesn’t Need A Trip To Be Appreciated

Even though travel has been put on hold, it doesn't mean you can't put your travel-size products to good use. They're ideal for inhabiting small spaces, taking your favorite scent with you in your purse or car, and decluttering your space. Mini bottles of product are multipurpose, and that's most certainly the case with the launch of iconic parfumerie diptyque's Nomadic Sprays. While the name may suggest otherwise, there's no boarding pass necessary for making the most of these small bottles at home.

The release currently includes four classic fragrances to choose from. The Travel Spray bottle can come filled with Do Son, Eau Rose, Eau des Sens, or Philosykos eau de toilette for $115. And while the fragrances have similarities, they're unique enough to cater to a wide range of perfume lovers.

Do Son has a warm undertone of amber wood and is inspired by the tuberoses of Ha Long Bay in Vietnam, consisting of orange blossom, jasmine, and tuberose. Eau Rose is a classic rose fragrance that's infused with a mix of fruity notes, which is similar to Eau des Sens, another florally option, but with a muskier scent thanks to patchouli.

If you'd prefer something reminiscent of the Mediterranean, Philosykos is as Greek as its name sounds, embodying the scent of fig, a popular plant on many of the islands. The scents help whisk you away to faraway locations, and although you may not be jet-setting in person right now, the sleek black scent bottles still come in handy.

At just 12 milliliters, the bottles are the perfect size for stowing in your purse, shirt pockets, crowded bathroom cabinets, or your car's glovebox. They also help clean up shelves and vanities of beauty products that are looking a bit more cluttered than usual. These aren't your classic one-time use travel containers either, but rather a unique version that can be refilled through the bottom and customized with reusable letters to label your fragrance and mark it as yours.

Ahead, shop all four of the fragrances in their new travel-size versions.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.