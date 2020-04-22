If there is one brand that understands the ever-changing art of the shelfie — and the beauty community who fosters it — it's diptyque. The French brand constantly evolves with trends while staying true to the heart of its fan-favorite lines, as shopper will see in diptyque's new Beauty Shelfie collection. Arriving on the fragrance, beauty, and decor brand's website this May, the upcoming collection features three new face and body products and multiple packaging updates.

"We take this opportunity to invite the customer to discover and rediscover the products. Since the beginning (launched in 2009), our products bring a sense of wellbeing and radiance to the skin through a sensorial experience, textures, and scents. It is also a moment to communicate about the clean nature of the formulations," Eduardo Valadez, diptyque’s Director of Marketing, tells TZR in an email. "Lastly, we updated the formula and added some new products to the range."

The $68 Infused Face Serum, $62 Exfoliating Hand Wash, and $62 Soft Lotion for the Body are all new arrivals slated for the May launch. Additionally, the $62 Softening Hand Wash, $64 Velvet Hand Lotion, and upcoming Exfoliating Hand Wash will all feature "refillable and desirable glass packaging," plus refill versions for said bottles according to Valadez.

Courtesy of diptyque

"The new Soft Body Lotion is a new version of the Fresh Lotion best-seller enriched with a soothing and hydrating jasmine extract (replacing the orange blossom of the Fresh Lotion)," says Valadez. "The new Infused Face Serum is a concentrated stick formula to gently massage facial skin more easily and deliver directly its benefits to the skin while providing a fresh sensation."

Courtesy of diptyque

The soon-to-launch serum stick will also feature Floracera, a new skincare active patented by the brand. "Combined with a cocktail of powerful flowers and essential C and E vitamins, it protects, regenerates, and smoothens the skin," notes Valadez.

Courtesy of diptyque

To shop the upcoming collection — and elevate your very own beauty shelfie — make sure you keep an eye on diptyque's website in May. (Not that you probably need any prompting to do so.)