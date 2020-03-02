It's organizational queen Marie Kondo's favorite time of the year: spring cleaning. And if you're thinking of participating in the annual ritual of going through all your belongings and ditching the ones that don't spark joy, you're going to want to bookmark Dermstore's Beauty Refresh sale. The online beauty retailer is offering major discounts on fan-favorite brands like Sunday Riley and Dermalogica, so clear your counters and toss some jars, because the best way to rid of things is to replace them with new ones.

There's no need to wait until the official mark of spring to ready your vanity, because the event is running from March 2-9. And though it may be short lived, it packs tons of savings. During the weeklong sale, you can shop more than 200 brands spanning the entire beauty gamut — skin care, haircare, makeup, and devices — at up to 20 percent off. So, if you've been looking to re-up on something like the beloved Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, you can snag it now for $47.20. Or, if you've been ogling the lymph-node draining, Instagram-favorite Rose Quartz tool from Jade Roller Beauty, you can find that for 20 percent off as well, bringing it to $54.40.

Along with money-saving deals, any Dermstore Rewards Member (a free subscription will do the trick, if you're not one already) can shop a special selection of brands including EltaMD, Supergoop!, and Jane Iredale to earn double points that will grant you deals down the road.

Keep scrolling for nine products worth clearing out a spot for on your shelf, and make sure to peruse Dermstore's site to see all the other goodies it's marked down, too. P.S.: Don't forget to input the promo code "REFRESH" to get in on these savings.