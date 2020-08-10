Jessica Alba is the facial massager connoisseur, and while you might scoff at a $1,900 mask or a vampire facial, her interesting tools and wild massaging contraptions are usually fairly wallet-friendly. One of her all-time favorites is under $70 *and* just so happens to be on sale right now alongside of many other well-known favorites at the Dermstore Anniversary Event. So between stocking up on your serums and refreshing your moisturizers, you've got nothing to lose in testing out a tool that a star with a flawless complexion swears by.

Until Aug. 17, you can shop Dermstore's sale — all 93 pages of it — which is slashing prices on more than 37 different brands. The company is offering up to 25 percent off, but to get your discount and free shipping, you'll need to plug in the code "CELEBRATE" when you're at checkout. If you're part of the Dermstore Rewards Program, you're also eligible to receive double points on a select range of products that will be noted on-site.

Of the hundreds that are on sale, keep your eyes peeled for Nurse Jamie's Instant UpLift — the roller Alba uses — which she divulged to Into the Gloss in an exclusive beauty routine video. It's a simple, straightforward tool, but with the right serum and routine dedication, it can sculpt your jawline and cheekbones and lift areas of your face. Try it out for yourself and get a peek at some of the sale's other featured products, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.