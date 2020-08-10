Dermstore’s 2020 Anniversary Sale Includes 15% Off A Facial Tool Jessica Alba Loves
Jessica Alba is the facial massager connoisseur, and while you might scoff at a $1,900 mask or a vampire facial, her interesting tools and wild massaging contraptions are usually fairly wallet-friendly. One of her all-time favorites is under $70 *and* just so happens to be on sale right now alongside of many other well-known favorites at the Dermstore Anniversary Event. So between stocking up on your serums and refreshing your moisturizers, you've got nothing to lose in testing out a tool that a star with a flawless complexion swears by.
Until Aug. 17, you can shop Dermstore's sale — all 93 pages of it — which is slashing prices on more than 37 different brands. The company is offering up to 25 percent off, but to get your discount and free shipping, you'll need to plug in the code "CELEBRATE" when you're at checkout. If you're part of the Dermstore Rewards Program, you're also eligible to receive double points on a select range of products that will be noted on-site.
Of the hundreds that are on sale, keep your eyes peeled for Nurse Jamie's Instant UpLift — the roller Alba uses — which she divulged to Into the Gloss in an exclusive beauty routine video. It's a simple, straightforward tool, but with the right serum and routine dedication, it can sculpt your jawline and cheekbones and lift areas of your face. Try it out for yourself and get a peek at some of the sale's other featured products, ahead.
Known for its ability to salvage damaged hair, Briogeo's now-$27 mask is worth every penny, sale or not. On its star-studded list of nourishing ingredients are keratin, biotin, aloe, rosehip oil, and a mix of multiple vitamins that all work to condition, shine, and protect.
If Alba likes a product, it's definitely worth a try. This particular roller is incredibly easy to use (and actually kind of fun once you get the hang of it). Grab it while it's on sale for $58.65.
Roughly 260 five-star reviews sing praises of this serum's effectiveness. A combination of hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, peptide complex, and algae extract soften your skin and help reverse deep lines. Though it's on the pricier end, it's worth testing while it's on sale for $160.20.
Currently available for $47.60, Kjaer Weis' blushes provide the perfect flush and come in a range of five different shades. Its blend of jojoba and rosa rubiginosa seed oils softens your skin and reduces signs of premature aging. The cherry on top is the refillable compact, which lessens the waste produced when you buy a replacement pan.
Making exfoliating magic happen, this now-$39.20 essence has glycolic acid and organic grape water to beat dryness and get rid of dead skin. You can apply it to your face and neck twice a day and its oil-free formula makes it feel nearly as light as water.
Shampoo can oftentimes be one of the contributing factors to lifeless, damaged strands. Different from the rest, this fan-favorite from Oribe has amino acids and biotin to make sure your hair looks and stays healthy. It can also help improve your scalp circulation, an important factor in healthy hair that's often forgotten. Get a bottle for yourself while its price is slashed to $39.20.
Sunday Riley has a host of cult-favorites, and its lactic acid serum is no exception. Discounted down to $97.60, its lightweight texture works for all skin types and can both hydrate and exfoliate, leaving you with a complexion free of dead skin cells and grime.