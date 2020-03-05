Physical sunscreens get a bad rap. Although they're highly effective at what they do — protecting your skin from damaging rays — the white cast some leave behind can be a no-go with shoppers. And this is why Dermalogica's new Invisible Physical Defense SPF30 makes sure to remind you of one important fact right in the product title: Unlike other sunscreens that cover you with white residue, the skincare brand's latest drop was created to vanish into any skin tone.

Available on Dermalogica's website starting Mar. 5, the $54 sunscreen has an impressive array of qualifications beyond its sheer non-nano zinc oxide formula: The Invisible Physical Defense SPF30 is certified as vegan and cruelty free by PETA, and formulated without gluten, parabens, or artificial fragrances and colors.

"Many people prefer the coverage and protection of a physical sunscreen but until now, it was very difficult to find a physical sunscreen that didn’t leave a white cast. Due to its lipid base and microparticles of zinc oxide, Invisible Physical Defense SPF30 offers great dispersion. This formulation offers invisible, weightless defense that blends easily on all skin types and tones," the Senior Director of Education at Dermalogica, Heather Hickman, tells TZR over email.

Courtesy of Dermalogica

Additionally, the all-physical sunscreen works to block out UVA, UVB, and blue light — you know, the light emitted from laptops, phones, and virtually all of the other screens people are around every day. (Oh, and from the the sun, too.) "A benefit to using physical sunscreen is that it sits on the surface of the skin reflecting away harmful UVA/UVB and blue light from causing skin damage and accelerated aging in the first place as opposed to just antioxidants that work to fix the harmful effects," Hickman explains.

Anyone with sensitive skin can get in on the sunscreen's powerhouse formula, too. Dermalogica included a bio-active mushroom complex in the Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, which can calm and reduce redness or dryness. Meanwhile, its green tea extract — aka Camellia sinensis — works as a free-radical-fighting antioxidant.

2020 has proved to be a busy time for Dermalogica, having dropped both the Active Clay Cleanser and BioLumin-C Eye Serum already this year. To click through all of Dermalogica's latest and greatest, stop by the skincare brand's website. Ahead, the new Invisible Physical Defense SPF30, now available at Ulta, Sephora.com, and in-stores at Dermalogica spas and salons.