Winter 2020 is starting to feel like it’s been going on for 10 years, and it begs the question if spring is ever going to show its face. Fortunately, the new pink shades in Deborah Lippmann's Make Me Blush nail polish collection will help give you a dose of the new season you've been craving. If you’ve yet to find your staple springtime color, you can now shop the $36 limited-edition, six-piece line laden with blush, rose, and salmon pinks.

When it came to sourcing inspiration for these specific six shades, Deborah Lippmann threw it back to the sweet (and, let's be real, sometimes humiliating) blushes that were caused by your first-ever crush, hence names like Close To Me, Dancing With A Stranger, and I’m Yours. Ranging from opaque rosy pinks to barely there blushes, there’s a shade from the 10-free line for people who prefer more neutral manicures and for those who like their nails bold.

And while you may think of pink as an obvious choice (especially during this time of year), that's because it is — for good reason. Its varying shades make it easy to pair with nearly any outfit, and it's versatile enough to wear every day or for special occasions (as celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Meghan Markle have proved).

Beyond their color, one of the best features of the polishes is their gel-like finish minus the expected nail damage. Gel manicures always seem like an amazing idea until three weeks down the road when you’re left with brittle, unhealthy nails. But this formula makes it possible to create those salon-style results at home (without many of the harmful chemicals and UV lights most conventional gel polishes use). And though the result probably won't be *quite* as chip-free as those real gel manis, the Gel Lab Pro Color formula of this collection is known to last a surprisingly long time in comparison to regular nail polish.

Whether you're in the mood for an Easter-themed hue or a vibrant floral pick-me-up, these colors have your nails covered (literally). Ahead, all six pink shades from the new collection.