With summer comes the inevitable urge to try out the brightest, boldest colors. Even if you rarely stray far from mascara and tinted moisturizer, the thought of orange lipstick and highlighter yellow eyeliner is enticing. So, if you're in need of a breath of fresh air from your trusty neutrals, you won't find a more fitting set of products than Danessa Myricks Beauty's Pride bundle, which features the most vibrant neons that also happen to be the perfect colors for going all out when celebrating Pride Month.

On sale for $69 (its regular price is $99), the six-piece set is available at this price until midnight on Friday, June 26 on Danessa Myricks Beauty's website. Included is the brand's Colorfix in three different hues and three shades of its Waterproof Cushion Color liner for creating an infinite combination of chromatic looks this summer.

Making up half the bundle are three tubes of Colorfix, which are long-lasting creamy paints that you can apply to your eyes, lips, and face. And completing the rainbow of products are the brand's gel liners — Waterproof Cushion Colors — that can also be used anywhere. The shades of Colorfix included are Freedom, a matte hot pink; Limesickle, a bright, shimmery green; and Journey, a dazzling purple. The Cushion Colors come in Electric Sun, Totally Tangerine, and Blue skies — a neon yellow, bold orange, and light blue, respectively.

In the same Instagram post sharing the Pride Bundle sale details, Danessa Myricks Beauty also shared that its Vision Flush (normally $20) will also be 30 percent off in celebration of Pride. This multipurpose product is similar to the above paints and liners in that it can be used anywhere on your face. It's available in 12 different colors, ranging from a bright coral to the lightest pinky taupe.

According to the Pride Bundle's product description, Danessa Myricks Beauty will be donating of 20 percent of all proceeds from the bundle's sales to Pride Foundation. This organization is dedicated to helping LGBTQ individuals in the Northwestern states — specifically Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, and Montana — live better, more equal lives through scholarships, grants, local events, and by fighting for policies that positively affect the community.

To help support another important LGBTQ resource, shop the sale on Danessa Myricks Beauty's website, or donate directly to Pride Foundation through its own Give page.