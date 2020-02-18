Just when you thought your local drugstore beauty aisle couldn't get any more enticing for scoring affordable finds, CVS' Epic Beauty Event started to prove you wrong. As for what that entails? It's a lot of deals. For an entire month the, retailer is dropping prices and running sales on all things beauty — aka get ready to refresh CVS' website until mid-March.

Here's how the event works: For three weeks, CVS is offering major sales on a different category of beauty and a final fourth week dedicated to in-store discounts. It kicks off the month on Feb. 16 with skin care, where you can find brands like Pixi, Yes To, and Bliss up to 50 percent off until the start of week two on Feb. 24.

Then, makeup lovers can rejoice because the second week features a buy-one-get-one sale on cosmetics including brands like Covergirl, Maybelline, and Physician's Formula. Week three begins March 1 and focuses on hair care, with up to 50 percent off brands like OGX, Conair, and Garnier. And to finish out the month, the last week (which starts on March 8) offers $20 off when you spend $100 on beauty products from Revlon, Garnier, and more in-store.

Aside from straight-up deals, CVS is offering "ExtraBucks Rewards" on brands like Neutrogena, Aveeno, and Shea Moisture to name a few. This means when you spend a certain amount or more (depending on which brand you opt for) with your CVS customer card, you'll get a certain amount of "ExtraBucks" back. For example, spend $30 on select Neutrogena, Aveeno or Clean & Clear products and get $10 ExtraBucks Rewards to be used on future beauty purchases. While it's not a direct discount, it will help your wallet down the road.

Keep scrolling for eight skincare picks from week one you should add to your basket ASAP — and head back to CVS' website (and stores) for the rest of the deals to follow.