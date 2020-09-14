Fewer and better are the two words that direct-to-consumer fashion brand, Cuyana, has built its brand around. It's already mastered silky dresses, tailored coats, and leather handbags. Now, it's time for the San Francisco label to expand into jewelry. With a trove of elegant, easy-to-wear pieces, Cuyana's jewelry launch expands upon the brand's considered philosophy, and fashion girls with an eye for timeless style are readily embracing it.

On Sep. 14, the core collection debuts exclusively on its site, with luxe pieces ranging from $75 to $250. There's perfectly-imperfect petal hoops, half moon-shaped ear jackets, and pearl drop earrings, all of which invoke a casual elegance that's primed for occasioned or occasion-less wear. Cuyana also dropped a series of embellishments (baroque pearl; sphere) that can be laced through each of the hoop styles for a bespoke look and feel. Net net: if you're on the hunt for a classic, everyday set that's unlike anything else you've seen the internet, Cuyana has a pair for you.

As for designing amidst the pandemic, Karla Gallardo, co-founder and CEO of Cuyana, says it had profound impact on the styles chosen. "I think people are taking a closer look at what is ‘essential’. When everything feels uncertain, what really matters to them?", she tells TZR. "[Now,] we are constantly re-evaluating our products to make sure they will be relevant to how our customers are now living their lives, which is very different from just six months ago."

This degree of intentionality is present in all of Cuyana's wares, from leather essentials to clothing. With that, sustainability is a well-considered element. For jewelry, that meant producing the entire collection in New York City, using cast recycled brass as a more energy and resource-efficient alternative to mining new raw materials. Beyond that, each silhouette's anti-trend aesthetic ensures years of wearability that, in turn, helps keep them out of landfills. "One of the most sustainable things anyone can do is get more use out of the things they have, rather than get sucked into the fast-fashion cycle of constantly buying new and discarding the old," says Gallardo.

As for styling tips, Gallardo has a few from experience: "I personally like to keep my jewelry a little more minimal, so I have been loving the Mini Hoop Earrings. I usually wear them with jeans and one of our silk tops ...[but] we recently had a getaway up to wine country, and it was fun to be able to add on the Sphere Embellishment to dress them up a little bit to wear with a light summer dress."

To explore the modular, mix-and-match selection, continue ahead:

