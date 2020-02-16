Finding the perfect bra — one that provides the right amount of support and feels comfortable — is a challenge, to say the least. So when the moment comes that you do find one, it’s nothing short of a miracle. After all, few things can feel more empowering than knowing you have the right support everywhere, which is why cult lingerie brand, EBY’s new seamless bralette is the next thing you need to add into your intimates drawer.

Founded by Sofia Vergara and Renata Black in 2017, the underwear subscription service has become known for its tech-driven seamless styles and inclusive sizing. EBY’s styles — which range from thongs to high waisted briefs — have garnered over 6,000 five-star reviews, catapulting the brand right into cult status. And now, EBY is expanding into bralettes so you can complete your set in ultimate comfort.

Using the same technology found in the EBY’s underwear, the Bralette — which is available in a set with a pair of the brand’s underwear for $58 for a one-time purchase or $43 when you subscribe to a plan — was designed to give you a more comfortable and supportive option for everyday wear. And with its seamless construction and removable pads, this bralette will be practically undetectable under your clothes.

The new Bralette is available in three colorways: black, nude, and floral. You can choose the same options in the underwear for a coordinated set. Or, if you want something different, the options for a light blue or a more vibrant floral print are there, too. And if you happen to have a larger cup size, this style provides additional support with wider straps and more coverage.

Just in case you haven’t had the chance to familiarize yourself with EBY, there’s one thing you must know: It’s more than just an underwear brand. Out of all of its sales, 10 percent of EBY’s net proceeds go towards the Seven Bar Foundation, which works with microfinance institutions to distribute small loans. These loans allow women to start or grow their businesses, empowering them to break the cycle of poverty for future generations. Once these loans are paid back, the funds go towards another woman, repeating the cycle and creating an exponential ripple effect.

If you’re ready to add a new, ultra-comfortable underwear set to your wardrobe — and empower women while doing it — scroll down to shop EBY’s Bralette set below.