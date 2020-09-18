Most everyone has been between products, on a tight budget, or traveling away from home seeking comfort in a familiar COVERGIRL product under the florescent-lit aisles of Target. These days, you can do so knowing that what you're picking up ticks the "clean" box (meaning: vegan, Leaping Bunny-approved, and paraben-, sulfate-, phthalate-, etc.-free). The brand rolled out its conscious Clean Fresh range last December and is now doubling the offering with COVERGIRL's fall 2020 collection.

In addition to the Skin Milk sheer-coverage foundation, the luminating Cooling Glow Stick, a dewy cream blush, and the hydrating lip oil it initially launched with, COVERGIRL's Clean Fresh category now also includes a pressed powder, concealer, mascara, and Prep & Set Water Mist to round out the collection.

Adhering to the tightened-up specifications of the brand's latest clean addition, the four newcomers are formulated 100 percent free from talc, formaldehyde, mineral oil, and other unwelcome nasties. Instead, the lineup features refreshingly simple ingredients such as coconut milk, aloe vera, cucumber, and rose — all beauty buzz words that would normally equate a fortune.

Thankfully, the four new products joining the Clean Fresh collection this fall each cost less than a very drugstore-friendly $15.

First up is the perfect precursor to the brand's new Skin Milk: a $12 coconut milk and aloe-spiked concealer available in 14 shades. This and the tinted moisturizer-esque foundation should naturally be followed up with COVERGIRL's $12 Clean Fresh Pressed Powder, which is talc-free and made with tapioca and aloe vera powder. It's lightweight and buildable, oil-absorbing, and shine-reducing. It comes in nine shades (including translucent).

Exclusive to Ulta Beauty is the new $11 Clean Fresh Mascara, an all-encompassing lash enhancer in regular and waterproof, and a $10 Prep & Set Water Mist for priming and setting, available in refreshing cucumber, citrus, and rose scents. Shop the Clean Fresh fall lineup, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.