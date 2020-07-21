Makeup is often related to clogged pores and unwashed skin — it’s something to take off at the end of the day, before turning to skincare products to fix anything that makeup might've worsened (or caused). But, the launch of Cover FX's Luminous Tinted Moisturizer is changing this narrative by putting a bigger focus on makeup that puts effort into caring for skin while you wear it.

Released along with the brand's new Custom Application Brush on July 21, the tinted moisturizer and brush will retail for $39 each on Cover FX's website and online at Ulta Beauty on Aug. 4. The tinted moisturizer is the first of its kind for the brand, and came as a response to fans asking for something that benefitted the skin while also serving as makeup.

It's loaded with ingredients that aim to do more than just blur and cover — though it can do that, too. Made up of a mix of probiotics, prebiotics, and a handful of anti-stress adaptors like ginseng and Chaga mushroom, the tinted moisturizer works to aid your skin in handling stressful times. "We tend to forget that our skin is our largest organ. It is also important to note this, because when we are under stress our bodies know to prioritize other vital organs before our skin, which is why your skin takes the brunt of stress," says Emily Culp, CEO of Cover FX, in an email to TZR.

The choice to include skin-benefitting ingredients was inspired by the Cover FX customer's tendency to look at skincare and makeup holistically, not as two separate things. "For instance, if your skin is dry, why only do something about it right before bed?" says Culp. "If you offer a complexion product that addresses many of the concerns that consumers are looking to solve for with their skincare products, but that don’t cause irritation and require any downtime, you have a true multi-tasking solution."

Courtesy of Cover FX

The tinted moisturizer comes in four shades, and intends to cover all skin types and tones. "We knew we wanted to make the finish more about luminosity and a natural glow from within," says Culp. "This means that when blended into the skin, Luminous Tinted Moisturizer is a perfect match and looks flattering across all skin tones and types." To ensure that, the brand used the development process to test the product across a wide range of skin tones, eventually landing on the four final shades that capture all of its existing foundation offerings.

Making up the second half of the two new launches is the Custom Application Brush, which features a unique design made up of three "wells" into which you can pour in a combination of products, taking away the need to mix them on your hands or another surface. That means you can mix things like bronzer, highlighter, or any of Cover FX's Drops with products like the new tinted moisturizer or foundation in one easy step.

The end goal, according to Culp, was for this tool to make customization easier for users. "We also wanted to ensure we addressed consumer questions on application — how many drops, how do I blend them, what tools should I use to apply them to my face or décolletage area? This amazing brush addresses it all and is fun to use."

You can test out the new tinted moisturizer and brush for yourself starting July 21 by ordering through Cover FX's site.

