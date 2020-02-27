If you take a gander at the brand's 'About Me' brands, you'll see that COS describes itself as “modern, functional, considered design”, which is exactly what comes to mind when you think about the label. The minimalist-approved, yet design-driven brand has become known among the fashion set as one of the go-to spots for thoughtful pieces that will undoubtedly stand the test of time. COS’ design approach has always put longevity at the forefront, creating pieces that are built to last. And if you look through COS’s sustainable denim collection, you’ll see this right in the seams.

To charge towards its goal for 100 percent recycled, repurposed, or more sustainably sourced materials by 2030, COS has launched a new collection of sustainable denim pieces — which feature 100 percent organic cotton that has been sustainably sourced. And by opting for organic cotton, COS reduces its energy and water use and benefits everything from soil and ecosystems to people.

Of course, the brand's sustainable efforts don’t stop at the brand’s use of organic cotton. Some of COS’ sustainable denim styles are made without any rivets — meaning these pieces are 100 percent recyclable. And for the modern aesthetic that COS is so known for, the brand has added double line stitches and innovative seams to give its denim collection for a unique touch.

Courtesy of COS Courtesy of COS Courtesy of COS

As you start building up your spring denim collection, add the $115 High-Waisted Straight Jeans into your arsenal and wear them with everything from an easy cotton T-shirt to a ruffled high-neck blouse. Want something that feels a little different? Go for the Seam-Detailed Jeans, also $115, and style them with a pair of low-heel pumps or streamlined sneakers. And for those of you who are looking for an easy, relaxed pair, you won’t go wrong with the $115 High-Waisted Tapered Jeans.

If you want to expand your denim collection to feature more than just jeans, opt for the $125 Cropped Denim Jacket to brighten up any ensemble this season. The $150 Belted Denim Jacket is also a great layering piece and will look ultra-polished with the Organic-Cotton Long Denim Skirt, $99. For something you can wear now through summer, get the Denim A-Line Dress, $115. You can style it with a sheer turtleneck while the temperatures are on the lower end.

Just in case you simply can’t get enough denim in your life, there are also chic accessories made from recycled denim like the $49 Denimite Hoop Earrings or the $69 Denimite Hair Clip.

Scroll down to see more of COS’ sustainable denim collection below and add these must-have pieces to your closet now.