COS's Spring 2020 Sale Is Here & It's Fully Stocked With Transitional Pieces

By Dale Arden Chong
Given the current state of the world, it’s understandable if you missed the beginning of spring. The official start of the season known as the spring equinox came and went nearly unnoticed against the backdrop of the never-ending news cycle surrounding the global pandemic. But, it isn’t too late to mark the occasion, and if you’re looking for a stylish way to welcome in the season of new beginnings, COS’s spring 2020 sale is full of chic pieces to add into your wardrobe for now and later.

It may not feel like it now, but putting on a new set of sleek, polished clothes can instantly change your mindset and your mood. If it’s timeless, elevated pieces you’re looking for, COS has you fully covered. The brand’s spring sale has everything from beautifully draped dresses and classic trousers to minimalist-approved jewelry and shoes — which this is the perfect time to fill in any empty gaps in your closet.

Whether you’re looking to take your at-home wardrobe to the next level with cool and comfortable staples or you want to start gearing up for the next season of outings and get-togethers, there’s no doubt that the design-forward retailer will have exactly what you need.

Scroll down to see TZR’s must-have picks from COS’ spring 2020 sale below.

Draped Neck-Tie Dress

$150$105
This unique take on the classic LBD will work for any formal occasion.

Leather Boots with Tilted Heel

$250$125
Let's be honest: You can never have too many black ankle boots.

Oversized Linen T-Shirt

$49$14.70
Add this easy T-shirt into your WFH wardrobe to add a touch of color to your ensembles.

Sleeveless Knitted Dress

$175$52.50
A sophisticated knit dress will feel as comfortable as it is chic.

Cotton Dress with Gathered Detail

$99$49.50
During the transitional season, layer a sheer turtleneck top underneath this effortlessly cool dress.

Moss-Stitched Alpaca-Yak Sweater

$135$94.50
If you enjoy cozying up at home, you'll love this ultra-soft sweater.

Sterling Silver Ball Necklace

$115$80.50
Add this minimalist necklace to your ensembles to make them feel more put-together.

Rounded Cotton Shirt

$99$69.30
Without a doubt, you'll wear this classic cotton top year-round.

Silky Wide-Leg Culottes

$135$67.50
Style this with a chiffon blouse for the office, or opt for a box tee on your more casual days.

Sleeveless Dress with Silk Organza

$135$67.50
Another little black dress for your arsenal, this style will be a great option for more casual settings.

Shaped Linen-Silk Knit Top

$89$44.50
Whether you wear this shirt with a pair of jeans or sweats, you'll fall in love with the feeling of the silk-cotton material.

Leather Bucket Bag

$225$112.50
Swap out your go-to handbag for this caramel-hued style to carry all of your necessities this season.