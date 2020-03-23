Given the current state of the world, it’s understandable if you missed the beginning of spring. The official start of the season known as the spring equinox came and went nearly unnoticed against the backdrop of the never-ending news cycle surrounding the global pandemic. But, it isn’t too late to mark the occasion, and if you’re looking for a stylish way to welcome in the season of new beginnings, COS’s spring 2020 sale is full of chic pieces to add into your wardrobe for now and later.

It may not feel like it now, but putting on a new set of sleek, polished clothes can instantly change your mindset and your mood. If it’s timeless, elevated pieces you’re looking for, COS has you fully covered. The brand’s spring sale has everything from beautifully draped dresses and classic trousers to minimalist-approved jewelry and shoes — which this is the perfect time to fill in any empty gaps in your closet.

Whether you’re looking to take your at-home wardrobe to the next level with cool and comfortable staples or you want to start gearing up for the next season of outings and get-togethers, there’s no doubt that the design-forward retailer will have exactly what you need.

Scroll down to see TZR’s must-have picks from COS’ spring 2020 sale below.

Cotton Dress with Gathered Detail Cotton Dress with Gathered Detail $99 $49.50 COS During the transitional season, layer a sheer turtleneck top underneath this effortlessly cool dress. see on cos

Sterling Silver Ball Necklace Sterling Silver Ball Necklace $115 $80.50 COS Add this minimalist necklace to your ensembles to make them feel more put-together. see on cos