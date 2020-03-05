Nothing just works for everyone quite like jeans, they're a fashion staple after all. However, among the many styles and silhouettes, skinny jeans are typically the most divisive of fits. Too tight or not tight enough, shopping for the perfect pair can sometimes feel daunting, especially if boyfriend and mom cuts are more your style. But Cindy Crawford's skinny jeans just made a hard case for the curve-hugging denim and why it should make more appearances in your wardrobe rotation, not only off-duty, but to work as well.

While you're undoubtedly accustomed to spotting Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber's street-style on the regular, her icon of a mom also never fails to miss a killer fashion moment — like mother like daughter, as they say. And while it's no surprise every ensemble looks chic on her, this outfit specifically is one worth discussing.

On Mar. 3, Crawford attended a kickoff event in celebration of her new campaign with Jones New York as well as in tribute to upcoming International Women’s Day on Mar. 8. While in attendance at the Empire State Building she sported an ensemble you'll want to recreate for the office ASAP. She dressed up a pair of sleek black skinny jeans with the brand's khaki blazer and sleeveless button-front shirt beneath. She accessorized the look with a tan leather belt and strappy, heeled sandals plus a white top-handle YSL bag and trench coat. The crisp, tailored top worked synergistically with her denim's formal dark wash, making the full outfit more than ideal for the boardroom — while transitioning nicely to any possible after-work occasion.

JosiahW / BACKGRID

The supermodel has partnered with work-wear favorite Jones New York as the face of its Spring 2020 campaign. The American brand relaunched in 2016 and has since built quite the loyal following for its high-end workwear. Designed with the bustling lives of modern women in mind, the crowd favorites range from job-interview-ready blazers and blouses to a sophisticated denim assortment.

Casual enough for the day-to-day but polished enough to close a deal in a meeting, one doesn't need a supermodel background to ace this look. Continue to shop Crawford's complete ensemble, below.