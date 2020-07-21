Now is the moment for hot pink mascara, even if the Ciaté London x SmileyWorld collaboration hadn't just dropped online. Released on July 17, the makeup collection is a creation made with the official smiley-face brand — and it's as colorful and inherently mood-lifting as you'd think. Rainbow mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, red lipstick, and nail stickers all get the smiley treatment, with the perky symbol embossed and printed across the collaboration.

"Working with SmileyWorld has been a wonderful experience because Ciaté and SmileyWorld share the same core values — we believe in the power of creativity and self-expression," Ciaté London's founder and CEO, Charlotte Knight, tells The Zoe Report over email. "Over the last few years, beauty has gotten so serious and negative, with filters and photo editing becoming the norm, and dictating an unrealistic level of perfection. Ciaté London x SmileyWorld is all about reminding people that beauty should be fun, that there is a simple joy in putting on a little lipstick, and that self-expression is powerful."

Nevertheless, this might be your first time playing around with teal mascara or lightbulb-bright lipstick. Kale Teter, a makeup artist who's worked with Ariana Grande, Ashley Graham, and Joan Smalls, tells TZR that you can create "instant tonal harmony" with the collection — if you so please.

Courtesy of Ciaté London

"It’s super easy to create a monochromatic makeup look using this collection," says Teter, referencing the four-shade Wink On Eyeshadow Palette ($29). "Starting with the eyes, apply the lighter matte mauve shade to the eyelids. If you’d like a bit of a sheen, the bottom rose gold shade can also be pressed onto the center of the lid to give a soft glistening effect. Then to compliment the eyes, I would use the nude lipstick worn either lightly blotted on the lips or applied as a normal lipstick if you prefer. A key trick here is to then lightly pat some of the lipstick onto the cheeks as a light wash of cream blush."

Courtesy of Ciaté London

Rather opt for the eye-catching shades? Teter has tips for that, too. "I have always been a fan of a bright orange-red. The Be Proud lipstick manages to hit the most perfect balance of orange to suit any skin tone. I love the finishes of the lipsticks, as they have a full-on pigment, but are not so matte that they aren’t comfortable," he explains. "Either of the two shimmer shades in the eye palette would be gorgeous paired with the bold lip. I love to use my finger with these shades because the heat and pressing motion almost emulsifies the pigments to turn them into a beautiful soft pearl sheen. I find this combo to always look polished, but effortless and fresh."

Ahead, each piece from the Ciaté London x SmileyWorld collab.

