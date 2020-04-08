If you aren't well acquainted with the French beauty brand already, it'd be natural to assume that a wine of some sort plays a key role in Caudalie's new Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer. Vino, perfect, it just makes sense. However, it's not quite right. That aforementioned vino actually calls back to Caudalie's famous Vinothérapie Spas — and, in the recently released moisturizer's case, an ingredient called Viniferine.

Which, yes, does come from a grapevine. The newest member of the best-selling Vinoperfect collection, the April 1 launch is infused with Caudalie's exclusive dark-spot treatment sourced from grapevine sap extract. This, combined with niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, gives the brand-new $59 moisturizer a powerful list of perks: Not only does it help prevent dark spots on skin from sun and aging, it's formulated to stop acne scarring, redness, and uneven pigmentation in its tracks.

And yet, the new drop is still just a moisturizer — so application is a breeze. Caudalie recommends using the Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer in the morning, on your face and neck, and after any serums applied. Thanks to its gel-cream texture, you won't have to wait long to move on to your next beauty steps, whether it's a makeup routine or just a layer of sunscreen; similar to the cult-famous Vinoperfect Radiance Serum, the fast-absorbing moisturizer sinks right into skin.

You might be tempted to skip complexion products afterwards, too, since the moisturizer is infused with a blend of silica and ethically sourced mica. Together, this naturally brightening mixture gives your skin that "instant glow" noted in the moisturizer's product description (and hinted at by its name).

Interested in trying out the impressive formula for yourself? You can order a jar of the Vinoperfect Instant Brightening Moisturizer online from the beauty brand itself, or other retailers such as Dermstore and Sephora — where it's already racking up 5-star reviews, and has cinched a 4.7-star rating amongst shoppers not long after its launch.

