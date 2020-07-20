When it comes to skincare made specifically for the needs of Black skin, one brand refuses to go unmentioned: Buttah. Dorion Renaud's brainchild has become a staple for those with melanin-rich skin tones, even with its still-small (but growing) lineup of products. With a cleanser, serum, and facial shea butter already under its belt, the brand has successfully curated the holy trinity of skincare products — all it needed was a Charcoal Detox Mask to round the Buttah range out.

Renaud's collection was created to accommodate dark skin tones first and foremost, always incorporating ingredients that work best on Black skin, such as vitamin C, coconut oil, and shea butter, from which the brand gets its name. Its latest addition — a $24 Charcoal Detox Mask that promises to refresh and nourish — aligns perfectly with that mission.

Fifth in Buttah's complete lineup (following the Cleanser, Whipped Body Butter, Facial Shea Butter, and Vitamin C Serum), the new self-care staple features charcoal powder — widely touted for cleansing, unclogging pores, ridding skin of dirt toxins, and leaving it looking glowy and even — as one of its most prevalent ingredients.

According to Buttah's website, Renaud himself searched tirelessly for skin products that would address the individual needs of his melanin-rich skin before discovering the infinite benefits of raw, organic, natural shea — fat extracted from the nut of a tree found in Africa. Shea has been known to treat scarring, unevenness, and dark marks left behind by blemishes, hence why it features so heavily in Renaud's products. It's also ultra hydrating, which happens to be a superpower of the Charcoal Detox Mask.

Thanks to a combination of shea, argan oil, avocado oil, and aloe, this charcoal blend keeps even the driest of skin types perfectly quenched. In addition, witch hazel helps to even out complexion and combat inflammation. Shop the new mask, below.

