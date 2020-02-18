Classic, fresh beauty tends to get a bad wrap during Fashion Month. Because the world of beauty has its eyes trained on bold, innovative hair and makeup trends, it's easy to look at the basics and think boring! But like a classic white tee, or a good pair of jeans, "basic" hair and makeup is a beauty routine staple that is as important as a bold lip or funky hair. And at Burberry's Fall/Winter 2020 show on Feb. 17, the beauty look seemed to remind us of just that.

Instead of the typical funky beauty looks that you tend to see come out of London Fashion Week, the look at Burberry mirrored the collection: Chic, tailored, and incredibly accessible. It was a return to Burberry's roots, with lead designer Riccardo Tisci leaning heavily into nostalgia in his designs. To truly drive the point home, Tisci named the show "Memories." And that lived-in feeling translated to the pared-down, yet polished, hair and makeup. The brand's own beauty line was used to create this kind of fresh, glow-y look.

A base of Burberry Fresh Glow Foundation and the brand's Cashmere Concealer was applied before attention turned to the rest of the face. The awe-inducing glow was courtesy of the brand's Fresh Glow Pen.

As you can imagine, the rest of the look was incredibly pared down, relying only on two more products to finish things off. Burberry's Kisses lipstick in Nude Beige was applied to models' lips for a your-lips-but-better wash of color. And for the lashes? Nothing but a couple of coats of Burberry Cat Lashes Mascara.

Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images

As for the hair, Redken Global Creative Director Gudio Palau created what he called the "new blowout" — and it's very easy to pull off. He started by applying a small dollop of Redken Extreme Play Safe through damp hair before blowing it dry. Then, he used a 1-2" iron to add a bit of a bend to the bottom of your length. "It's a bit of a more natural look with a soft blowout," he says.

Tartan patterns, glowing makeup, and fresh takes on classic blowouts? Everything old is new again at Burberry, so don't be afraid to play up the nostalgia with your beauty look.

Estrop/WireImage/Getty Images