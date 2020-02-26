It doesn't matter what types of situations you sweat in, or whether in copious or minimal amounts; when perspiration makes its way to your scalp, there's a high chance it's going to affect your hair. And if you're one of the many people who coordinate gym days and hair-wash days, you know taking a shower after every time you sweat is not preferable (or even always possible). Enter: Bumble and bumble's new Prêt-à-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist, which was specifically made to revive strands on sweaty gym days — or when you power walked to work because you woke up late.

Dry shampoo can be a godsend, but there's a difference between fluffing up and reworking damp versus greasy tresses. Which is why beloved haircare brand Bumble and bumble worked with world champion soccer players, Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger — who basically sweat for a living — to test out its newest product. And as you can see in the proof below, the Prêt-à-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist ($30) gets the job done.

Whether your sweaty situation does or doesn't look like running up and down a soccer field, use the dry shampoo mist after soaking up excess moisture from strands with a towel (or whatever you have handy). Then, spray the product six inches away from sectioned-off hair and let key ingredients — white bamboo extract and silica — absorb oil and sweat while it sits in your hair for 15 to 30 seconds; follow that with a quick shake-out with your fingers or a brush. Since application is liquid and quick-drying, the brand assures there's no reason to fear a white residue.

And if you're stuck thinking about the pesky smell sweat can leave behind, Bumble and bumble did, too. Prêt-à-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist has a mix of floral, citrus, and musk scents to leave your hair smelling as good as it looks. In an effort to make sure hair is not only refreshed, but protected, too, the brand excluded sulfates, silicones, talc, parabens, mineral oils, phthalates, formaldehyde, and aluminum chloride while adding in UV filters to help shield hair against sun damage.

Add Prêt-à-powder Post Workout Dry Shampoo Mist to your gym, work, or travel bag right now via Bumble and bumble's website. And come Feb. 28, it'll also be hitting the shelves of your local Sephora store and online. Either way you shop it, your lazy side is sure to thank you.