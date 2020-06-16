Fans of haircare brand Briogeo (and those who simply like good hair) are undoubtedly familiar with its top-rated Don't Despair, Repair! hair mask — which focuses on restoring damaged and brittle hair. But not all hair is damaged or brittle; sometimes it's just dry, frizzy, or lackluster. Enter: Briogeo's new Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask, which is essentially a hydrating, green smoothie for your hair.

Launched in June on Sephora.com and Briogeo's site, the new mask is a part of the brand's Be Gentle, Be Kind Collection. And keeping with the rest of the line, its focus is on mega moisture (as the name implies) to add shine and restore dull strands. How exactly? The $36 tub combines fatty acid-rich avocado oil and cocoa seed butter that condition hair, while kiwi and spinach extract provide antioxidant protection.

Plus, the Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask has one more trick up its sleeve: It's made without any proteins (i.e keratin, hydrolyzed oats, wheat, or collagen). Because though your hair does need protein (along with the natural ones it's made of) to stay strong and healthy, too much protein can cause buildup — and a lot of haircare products contain proteins. So, balancing it out with something focused on boosting moisture is a good idea.

Courtesy of Briogeo

The simple, plant-based formula (free of silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, artificial dyes, and harsh sulfates) makes the mask a good pairing with any type of hair — but it was especially designed to be the extra dose of moisture curly and coily hair crave.

To get in on the more manageable, sleek tresses the product promises, all you have to do is apply the mask after shampooing and massage it into hair. Since the mask is designed for strand hydration versus scalp, you're only going to want to apply it from mid-shaft down. Then, let it sit for five to 10 minutes before rinsing out and you're done.

Keep scrolling to grab Briogeo's Avocado + Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask, which already has nearly 40 five-star reviews and more than 9,000 loves on Sephora.

