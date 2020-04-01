Scroll long enough through Sephora's best-selling haircare section and you'll spot a product emblazoned with Briogeo's battle cry: don't despair, repair. Popularized by Briogeo's Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask — a protein-rich treatment that currently has more than 1,500 perfect reviews at the beauty retailer — the haircare collection's title serves as a reminder that hydrating damaged and dry hair really is possible. And as of April 1, it's now even easier, thanks to the brand-new Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil.

Although it may share a collection name with the original Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Mask, the new $30 strengthening treatment oil features its own unique twist on protecting hair. While both products are notably silicone free, the strengthening treatment oil relies on ethyl macadamiate, listed on Briogeo's website as a silicone alternative, for its silky, glossy finish.

You'll notice one key ingredient just by looking at the bottle, too. The Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil features a rose encapsulated in its satiny oil blend, reflective of the formula's antioxidant-packed rose flower oil, rose extract, and Rosa canina fruit oil (otherwise known as rose hips). This botanical formula and delicate look shows in the strengthening treatment oil's floral scent, as well.

Courtesy of Briogeo

So, how does the strengthening treatment oil work? It's actually fairly easy to understand. Briogeo focused on bioidentical lipids — like ceramides or essential fatty acids, often found in skincare products — to rejuvenate damaged hair. Moreover, the formula works to strengthen your hair cuticle, allowing your hair a chance to protect itself against further breakage in the future. (Hair dye and chemical treatments can all lift the hair cuticle, by the way.)

Which means you can use this oil wherever your hair damage might be. On Briogeo's website, it notes that the strengthening treatment oil can be applied mid-length on hair and on ends alike, as well as on wet or dry hair.

Ready to trade any hair despair for Briogeo's repair? You can pick up your own bottle of the Don't Despair, Repair! Strengthening Treatment Oil on Briogeo's website, or find it online at Sephora.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.