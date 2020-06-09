Among the difficulties that 2020 has presented, there have been important movements, too. One of the most crucial is the growing fight for inclusivity and equality for everyone and anyone. While there are multiple ways of going about this, one brand found a unique avenue to celebrate and support unconditional love and acceptance, particularly during Pride Month, in the form of candles. Recently launched, Boy Smells' PRIDE candle collection is a line that features a handful of cult-favorite scents with reimagined packaging — all inspired by the pursuit of self-love and inclusivity.

As of June 1, six classic candles have new candy-colored pastel glasses and meanings that celebrate Pride in June and the full spectrum of identity. Each single candle is available for $34, but you can purchase a full-size set for $184 and mini set for $102, and there's a scent for every preference.

Going in rainbow order, the light pink Cameo has crystalized ginger, rose, tuberose, white woods, musk, and vanilla all wrapped into one candle. It was inspired by a polaroid Andy Warhol took of Dolly Parton and aims to promote empathy and self-love. Following the gentler hue and scent is Damasque, which is named after the regal fabric and arrives in a spicy hot pink jar. It features the floral and fruity notes of rose and apricot, which bounce nicely off of the spicier, deeper scents that come from cardamom and tobacco.

Courtesy of Boy Smells

Replaced in a refreshing orange glass, Boy Smells' scent LES, which is comprised of black currant, peach blossom, jasmine rice, cardamom, and white cedar, symbolizes self-creation and transformation. In an equally invigorating yellow jar is Cedar Stack, which also has white cedar, as well as labdanum, juniper berry, sawdust, and white musk. It serves to remind you of the inimitable love and care of friends.

Another of the six candles, and one that really jumps out, is Anjelica and its glossy green glass. Similar to the green stripe from the original Pride flag, Anjelica represents nature and celebrates resilience and self-acceptance with a musky, citrusy blend of ingredients like Sicilian lemon, powdery musk, and angelica seed.

Finishing out the rainbow is Prunus in a lavender glass, encouraging you to embrace all of your identities with its fragrance containing oakmoss, fig, plum, vanilla, and yuzu.

Along with the collection, the brand is also showing support for the LGBTQ+ community through donations from the Pride candle sales. Boy Smells will give $1.25 per item sold through retailers and $4.25 per item from its website to The Trevor Project, an organization that provides LGBTQ+ youth and young adults with crisis intervention and suicide prevention services.

Shop all six scents from the collection on Boy Smells' website now.