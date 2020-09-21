The cult-favorite indie candle brand Boy Smells is famous for its unconventional fragrances, not limited to the tomato-scented Gardener and its original top seller, Kush. The bouquet-inspired profiles that traditional candle brands hone in on aren't usually its thing, but the new Boy Smells Hypernature collection looks to be a rare exception. Just because it's one of the most mainstream of its aromatic offerings, though, doesn't mean it's any less exciting.

Rose, peach, violet leaves, jasmine, and black tea are some notes you might read on the jar of any old candle, but not often one boasting Boy Smells' immensely trendy label. The West Coast creator of candles and underwear typically turns toward more unorthodox scents like cannabis, the core of its first-ever launch. Since its original Kush candle, the brand has whipped up a myriad of androgynous fragrances — Cinderose, rose and smoke; Ash, firewood and charcoal; and Hinoki Fantôme, a combination of resin, moss, and guaiac.

Its new fall 2020 Hypernature collection is as unexpected for Boy Smells as Boy Smells' scents would be for a "normal" candle brand, but that, in a way, just adds to its coolness. Anyway, the brand can make any common scent funky with unique pairings, intriguing names, and a psychedelic aesthetic.

Courtesy of Boy Smells

The limited-edition collection includes Neopêche, "tannins of ultraviolet, pink peppercorn, peach flesh, and rose," a press release says, and Rhubarb Smoke, a blend of incense, rhubarb, violet leaves, black tea, birch, smoked papyrus, and tanned leather.

Agua de Jardin combines pimento berry, coconut water, jasmine, fig leaves, macadamia nut, and salted musks "reminiscent of shamanic healing deep within the rainforest" while Polyamberous features patchouli fraction with hints of cardamom, geranium, tobacco flower, pistachio, beeswax, and tonka bean.

All are made of a white coconut and beeswax blend and feature a braided cotton wick, holding up the brand's sustainability ethos. The Hypernature collection can be shopped at BoySmells.com for $39 each or $139 for the full bundle (which is currently sold out, but will be available again in early October).

