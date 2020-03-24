As if Bottega Veneta couldn't get any cooler right now, the brand that's been on the tip of everyone's tongue as of late (and also has everyone clamoring for its cult-favorite accessories) has created a new multi-platform concept community to inspire and comfort viewers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. To promote creativity and collaboration during a time of uncertainty and isolation, Bottega Veneta launched 'Bottega Residency' — a digital space that'll allow you to learn about and watch creative talents from around the world right from your own home.

Starting March 24, 'Bottega Residency' will be featuring the works of creative minds from all different industries. With guests that range from musicians and film directors to writers and chefs, each day of the week the brand's virtual theater will showcase its collaborators, muses, and talents to everyone who wants to tune in. So, fashion lover or not, there's surely something to peak your interest.

"Creativity and strength lie at the heart of Bottega Veneta. In this highly distressing time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate those values and ignite a sense of joy and hope in our community and beyond," said Bottega Veneta Creative Director, Daniel Lee, in a press email.

BottegaVeneta on YouTube

So, how does the weekly itinerary shake out? On Monday the brand will share its favorite writers, while on Tuesday it'll be exploring the art world. Mid-week you can watch clips from a brand-favorite director, and then on Thursday you can check out Bottega Veneta's global guide to the best virtual experiences.

Currently, weekend plans are likely looking quite different, but you'll now be able to close out your week with a live music performance from a collaborating artist on Friday and learn recipes from renowned chefs on Saturday, thanks to Bottega Veneta. Finally, on Sunday you can get cozy for a movie night in, as the brand will be collaborating with film industry partners.

Whether you're seeking a dose of creative inspiration, an entertaining distraction, or both, consider adding 'Bottega Residency' to your daily schedule — you can easily access it through Instagram, YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and BottegaVeneta.com.