Before every celebrity and influencer ever could be granted their own eyeshadow palette at the snap of a finger, Bobbi Brown was without question the most trusted name in cosmetics. The mogul crushed the hearts of many when she parted from her eponymous, billion-dollar empire after 25 years, but a welcome new entrepreneurial venture proves her reign as beauty's Supreme Being is not complete. At 63 years old, Bobbi Brown has launched yet another makeup brand, Jones Road.

Since leaving Bobbi Brown Cosmetics in 2016, the icon has dabbled in health coaching, podcasting, even the hotel industry, all the while brewing a secret cosmetics masterpiece behind the scenes. Her inaugural Jones Road collection debuted unexpectedly on October 26 with six straightforward essentials in favor of a pared-down, cleaned-up beauty routine.

While her products have always embraced natural beauty, this new line underlines that philosophy. It "starts with the idea that every product should be a hero product," the website says. "We have distilled a lifetime of beauty expertise into an edited collection of high-performance, multi-purpose essentials."

It also puts a greater emphasis on cleanliness, eschewing phthalates, sulfates, petrolatum, PEGs, BPA, and more than 2,700 other ingredients, enforcing guidelines "even more stringent than those of the E.U.," the brand says.

Jones Road debuted with an inky do-it-all mascara, a peppermint Cool Gloss in five neutral shades, five liquid glitter Sparkle Wash eyeshadows, a dense and highly pigmented eyeliner pencil, and six shades of vibrant eye shimmer — the latter three not available yet. The hero product (of this collection of hero products, if you will) is most definitely the Miracle Balm, a multipurpose, glow-creating superproduct for cheeks, or wherever.

According to a WWD report, Brown's new no-makeup makeup edit could do $20 million in retail during its first year. The collection costs between $22 and $38 and can be found at JonesRoadBeauty.com. Shop the line, ahead.

