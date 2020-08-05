At the end of each fashion season, brands of all sizes relegate tons of current styles to the 'sale' section — a move that's highly anticipated by fashion girls and bargain shoppers alike. This year, however, all the cult-favorite labels are going a different route — and it's for a great cause. Industry leaders from Public School, FRAME, Theory and M.Gemi have come together to create BestKeptSecret — the ultimate "secret" flash sale that's calling on 40+ fashion brands to help. The five-day event offers up to 80 percent off on brands like STAUD, Simon Miller, and Helmut Lang, with all of in-cart donations going to charity.

Here's how it works: Ahead of its Aug. 11 start date, shoppers can sign up to access the sale for free at BestKeptSecret.com. The site will add a reminder to your calendar, so that you can jump on the moment it begins. Or, for early access the day prior, you can purchase the sale's $25 VIP Donor tickets, from which all proceeds are donated to Baby2Baby (an organization that provides children living in poverty with the basic necessities that every child needs and deserves) and Know Your Rights Camp (an organization advancing the liberation and wellbeing of Black and Brown communities). Additionally, all items have a built-in $5 donation to both organizations, which BestKeptSecret and its partners are matching.

Once inside, it's fair game — pieces from RE/DONE, Mansur Gavriel, Jason Wu, and tons more are all marked down, some going for as much as 80% off. There's RHODE's tonal Jagger Dress, which features lemon and guava hues in a classic wrap silhouette. The piece has dropped in price from $565 to $95, making it well-worth taking the plunge. Or, shop Simon Miller's never-on-sale bucket bag, which is available at $312 through the shopping platform.

While you'll have to wait until Aug. 11 to take advantage of the savings on the BestKeptSecret site, you can preview these coveted pieces, and more, below. Continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.