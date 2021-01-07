Best Hyaluronic Acid Products To Work Into Your 2021 Beauty Routine
Hyaluronic acid is in everything. From skin care to concealer to supplements — yup, you can eat your hyaluronic acid now — the skin-plumping hydrator has leveraged its reputation for attracting 1,000 times its weight in water into household-name status. Predictably, this means you'll need to do your research if you're after the very best hyaluronic acid products. When a hyaluronic acid serum can range from $7 all the way up to $450 (and higher), how are you supposed to know which one to buy?
After reading up on the difference between hyaluronic acid and sodium hyaluronate, your next step is figuring out which form you want to slather on. Are you more interested in layering a hyaluronic acid serum somewhere into your current routine, or do you want to find an all new moisturizer that features the ingredient? Likewise, there's more than enough infused makeup options if you're looking to bridge the gap between your routine. You could use it in your primer, foundation, concealer, and blush, if you wanted to. Givenchy's Le Rouge lipstick even has sodium hyaluronate in it.
The first step is to start scrolling. Below, some of the best hyaluronic acid beauty products to work into your routine this year, since there's never been a better time — or more options on the market.
A lot of products are dubbed "glasses of water for your skin" — but COSRX's eye-catching snail mucin essence truly delivers, earning it that covetable title. It makes skin feel so bouncy and plump, courtesy of filtered snail secretion and sodium hyaluronate.
Pricier than the average blush, EM Cosmetics' cult-famous serum blush is seriously worth every penny (and you'll be using it til the very last drop). Each gorgeous shade is formulated sodium hyaluronate, and blends seamlessly into skin regardless of if you're wearing foundation or going makeup-free.
The priciest product currently on Tata Harper's website also happens to be one of its most powerful. One little bottle includes 31 wrinkle-targeting ingredients, 4 for skin volumizing, 11 antioxidant sources, and 26 different hydrators.
An under-$10 concealer that keeps your eye area moisturized while still offering full coverage? ColourPop has done it again.
At $7, The Ordinary's hyaluronic acid serum is the place to start if you have yet to give the ingredient a shot. It's affordable, sure, but also pretty genius — it uses different molecular weights to really get into your skin and hydrate.
Upgrade your lip balm situation with Kosas' hyaluronic acid treatment, which pampers lips until they're as soft as clouds. Pick it up in one of the natural-looking colors, or opt for the tint-free clear.
For those who don't limit their skin care routines to, well, their skin, there's supplements that include hyaluronic acid for an inside-out change. On top of that, this one includes glucosylceramides for skin barrier health and an antioxidant-rich blend of 11 different berries.
Finding the right foundation and shade match for you is only half the battle. After that, you need a primer that keeps everything in place while still protecting your skin. Milk Makeup's famous Hyro Grip formula excels at both, smoothing out your skin with cannabis seed extract, aloe water, and sodium hyaluronate.
OSEA's straightforward formula combines hyaluronic acid and algae extracts. While that might seem bare bones comparatively, it's actually a blessing if you're trying to add new ingredients into your routine — you'll find out fast if these work for your skin without wondering *which* one is paying off.
Gel-cream offers the best of both worlds: It hydrates like your typical cream moisturizer, while offering the the cool, bouncy texture of a gel. Plus, Neutrogena's fan favorite has hyaluronic acid, making it an option for dry and oily skin types alike.
If you're going to live the designer lipstick life, opt for a formula that'll leave your lips feeling better than before you swiped it on. Sodium hyaluronate delivers moisturized lips, while the expansive shade range makes sure you always have a color to go with your mood. (Seriously, there are more than 20 to choose from.)
An under-the-radar South Korean beauty brand, Meebak offers up simple, easy-to-use, easy-to-understand products. It's great for anyone new to skin care, or the seasoned pros, who will be eyeing the retinol, hyaluronic acid, and Centella asiatica (otherwise known as cica) in this face cream.
A newer launch than some of these others, Glow Recipe's serum features hyaluronic acid and three unique plums packed with antioxidants. It's so lightweight, so you can smooth it on before your makeup routine or add it into your evening moisturizer lineup.