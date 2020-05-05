Though it may not be a store you regularly think to shop at, Bergdorf Goodman's current beauty sale is one you don't want to miss. If not for the fact that the sale includes celeb-favorite brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, BYREDO, and Laura Mercier, the retailer has also marked down a mind-boggling number of beloved products — seriously, it's over 1,000. And if neither of those have you dropping everything and opening a new tab, maybe this will: All selected sale items are 25 percent off and nothing less.

There is one small, unfortunate detail, and it's that the sale is about to end on May 7 at 9:00 AM CT. While it's still happening, though, you can find most of Pat McGrath Labs' offerings on sale, like the brand's classic MatteTrance Lipsticks (now $28.50), or you can shop La Mer goodies, like the now-$273.75 Regenerating Serum. Plus, there are serious cult-favorites marked down, like YSL Beauty's Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen, which has the approval of stars like Meghan Markle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Best of all, the sale is pretty straightforward on the site: savings are in red and applied automatically at check out — which means no codes or rewards points necessary.

With literally pages on pages to scroll through, keep reading for 10 cart-worthy products on sale at Bergdorf Goodman right now — including that model- and Duchess-approved concealer.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.