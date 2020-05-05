Bergdorf Goodman’s Beauty Sale Includes A Concealer That’s Loved By Meghan Markle & Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Though it may not be a store you regularly think to shop at, Bergdorf Goodman's current beauty sale is one you don't want to miss. If not for the fact that the sale includes celeb-favorite brands like Dr. Barbara Sturm, BYREDO, and Laura Mercier, the retailer has also marked down a mind-boggling number of beloved products — seriously, it's over 1,000. And if neither of those have you dropping everything and opening a new tab, maybe this will: All selected sale items are 25 percent off and nothing less.
There is one small, unfortunate detail, and it's that the sale is about to end on May 7 at 9:00 AM CT. While it's still happening, though, you can find most of Pat McGrath Labs' offerings on sale, like the brand's classic MatteTrance Lipsticks (now $28.50), or you can shop La Mer goodies, like the now-$273.75 Regenerating Serum. Plus, there are serious cult-favorites marked down, like YSL Beauty's Touche Eclat All-Over Brightening Pen, which has the approval of stars like Meghan Markle and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Best of all, the sale is pretty straightforward on the site: savings are in red and applied automatically at check out — which means no codes or rewards points necessary.
With literally pages on pages to scroll through, keep reading for 10 cart-worthy products on sale at Bergdorf Goodman right now — including that model- and Duchess-approved concealer.
With the stamp of approval from Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Meghan Markle, this now-$26.25 pen concealer could also have yours. It's made with hyaluronic acid and Moroccan calendula extracis to seamlessly cover, hydrate, and protect the skin.
Marked down to $28.50, pick up one of Pat McGrath Labs' iconic lipsticks in 19 shades from bubblegum-pink to deep purple.
Dr. Barbara Sturm products have won over stars like Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, and again, Huntington-Whiteley. The brand's now-$153.75 lotion combats environmental aggressors and refines overall unevenness while giving your skin a dose of hydration.
Snag BYREDO's famous Unnamed scent for $198.75 which lets you get creative with what you call it. Take inspiration from its earthy notes like pine and moss, or just dub it something like "the good stuff" because, well, it is.
This glow-giving foundation (now $56.25) is a go-to for actor Mandy Moore. Its light-to-medium coverage makes it perfect for everyday, lightweight wear.
Give your look mega shine with this all-around gloss (now $21) from Laura Mercier. Use it on top of eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick — or, even alone — to impart a pearlescent, sheer gloss.
Everyone deserves a little splurge once in a while and yours could be La Mer's Regenerating Serum for $273.75. It reduces fine lines and wrinkles while amplifying collagen production for all-around smooth skin.
If not for the name alone, pick up this now-$31.50 candle for its cozy scent, too. A mix of bergamot, vanilla, and cade will have you feeling relaxed in no time.
This now-$63.75 tonic is basically a mini chemical peel in a bottle. It combines lactic, kojic, and glycolic acid to exfoliate while plumeria flower extract soothes and calms skin.