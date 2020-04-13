If you're looking for one positive thing this spring, let it be the beauty sales. Brands from Pat McGrath Labs to Sephora have been offering up major deals, and there's probably no better time to treat yourself than right now. The latest to jump on the sale train is Benefit Cosmetics' with its Friends and Family Sale, which is happening right now — and trust, it's a definite treat.

From April 13 to April 16, all products on Benefit Cosmetics' site — from minis to entire three-piece kits — will be 20 percent off, absolutely no exclusions. Simply apply the code "BENEBABE" at checkout and the brow gel, cleanser, lip tint, eyeshadow — OK, all of Benefit Cosmetics' offerings — that you add to your cart will be discounted. Plus, if you're thinking of using this time to stock up on serious fan-favorites, like the 500+ five-star rated They're Real! Lengthening Mascara (now $20), go all out, because orders over $50 get free shipping as well. So, might as well snag the now $14.40 Benetint Lip and Cheek Stain — which has over 200 five-star reviews — too.

Shop the sale now on Benefit Cosmetics' site and keep reading for six beloved products to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.