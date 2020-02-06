Although the supermodel may be a chameleon on the runway and red carpet — cycling through choppy bangs or hair colors as if they're no big deal — one hairstyle in particular has dominated Bella Hadid's off-duty aesthetic. Elle Australia clocked Bella Hadid's '90s updo back in 2017, referring to the half-up, half-down hairstyle as "wet-look tendrils." Three years later, and Hadid's penchant for the sleek, face-framing bun shows no signs of stopping.

It's a look that could make Rachel Green jealous. But what should you refer to it as, when asking for the style from your own hairstylist? "I would probably call this a sleek updo with baby tendrils," Jen Atkin, OUAI founder and a celebrity hairstylist who's worked with Hadid, tells The Zoe Report over email. "It always looks good year round and can be worn casual or dressed up."

And yes, while Hadid may have a lineup of stylists on hand, the signature look is easy enough to recreate at home, too. For that, Atkin recommends prepping with volume spray and blow drying your hair, first. "For a smooth and shiny finish, I love using Tancho stick on the roots to brush hair back. It’s made out of different oils and holds the hair in place without making it crunchy or stiff," Atkin explains.

And, if you can't get your hands on the often-sold-out pomade, she does offer a few alternatives. Continue reading to shop Atkin's picks for creating the baby tendrils look on her own clients — plus, how Hadid has styled it over time.

Jan. 16 2020

Jacopo Raule/GC Images/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid proved this hairstyle's versatility at Paris Fashion Week Men's — where the star wore it through three (incredibly unique) outfit changes.

Nov. 14 2019

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Utilitarian yet accessorized, Hadid's street style last November included the face-framing bun, Reese Cooper cargo, and graphic shirt from Local Authority.

Nov. 4 2019

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dressed in head-to-toe Alexander Wang, Hadid kept the updo piecier than usual, accenting its '90s aesthetic with a pop of eyeliner.

Sep. 26 2019

Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images

Hadid attended a Fenty party on Sept. 26 in the house's pinstripe jacket, corset, and ankle-slit pants, complete with multiple necklaces and her signature hairstyle.

Get The Look