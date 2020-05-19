Searching for the perfect foundation can feel like an impossible undertaking. Somehow, even with hundreds on the market — targeting every type and tone under the sun — it seems as though your skin is the exception to them all. Perhaps Beautycounter's new Skin Twin Featherweight Foundation, an improved follow-up to the brand's beloved Tint Skin Hydrating Foundation, will be The One.

If you look at the brand's best-sellers, two foundations (and a couple of popular lip products) are at the top of its makeup offerings. There's Dew Skin, a fan-favorite tinted moisturizer that offers sheer coverage and a bit of SPF protection, and Tint Skin, a more opaque, buildable foundation.

Skin Twin, however, "takes Tint Skin to the next level," Beautycounter's Chief Artistic Officer Christy Coleman tells The Zoe Report over email. Made with a potent dose of hyaluronic acid, jojoba, and hydrophobic pigments (which help keep it in place all day), the brand's latest addition is as much skin care as it is a foundation.

Adhering to the brand's commitment to cleanliness — forbidding 1,800 ingredients compared to the national standard of 30 — Skin Twin's nasty-free list of ingredients works to plump, smooth, and even out the complexion while simultaneously pumping it with H2O. (Hyaluronic acid alone can hold its weight in water a thousand-fold.)

Courtesy of Beautycounter

More than anything, though, Beautycounter's newest foundation is designed to resemble your own skin (hence the name, and the fact that it comes in 18 shades, most of which are neutral, so, according to Coleman, "it works well across all undertones").

"The makeup customer is turning away from Instagram makeup and looking for a more 'skin like' finish in foundation," says Coleman.

Thick, packed-on makeup (the excessive contouring and perpetually photo-ready aesthetic) is losing its coolness and being replaced by more natural, lighter looks. And thank the makeup gods, too, because who wants to live through another summer with heavy, melt-prone foundation?

As a bonus, the new packaging features a glass bottle that's more likely to be made into something new after you're finished with it, ultimately saving 235,000 plastic tubes from landfills and waterways over a single year, the brand estimates. Skin Twin Featherweight Foundation will be available for $45 starting May 19 at Beautycounter.com.

