Though a lot of skincare ingredients promise to leave skin looking brighter, even, and toned, vitamin C is one of them that actually does. And because of this, the holy-grail ingredient has found its way into oils, moisturizers, and its most popular vehicle, serums. Latest to marry the happy couple (vitamin C and serum, if that wasn't clear) is beloved brand Beautycounter with its new All Bright C Serum. The $79 launch dropped on April 21 and is what the brand calls "like sunshine in a bottle."

Seeing as this is Beautycounter's first vitamin C serum, it steps up to the plate in a big way. All Bright C Serum is formulated with not one, but two types of vitamin C (making the ingredient 10 percent of the formula) where one focuses on reducing the appearance of dark spots while the other protects against environmental stressors while moisturizing.

Though you probably could have guessed the product would deliver on the vitamin C front from the name alone, Beautycounter also added two more powerful antioxidants for good measure: turmeric root extract and camu camu fruit extract, which help even skin tone and brighten.

Courtesy of Beautycounter

The brand suggests using the serum in the morning as a treat step on top of your regular regime. After applying your daily serum (if you have one, otherwise use it after toning), layer All Bright C Serum on top. Bring it from your face all the way down to your clavicle and seal it in with moisturizer.

As with all Beautycounter products, All Bright C Serum is Leaping Bunny cruelty-free certified and leaves out over 1,800 harmful ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and synthetic flavor or fragrance.

Find Beautycounter's first vitamin C serum exclusively on the brand's website or check it out below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.