Happy birthday! No, not you — although it could be, and in that case, definitely happy birthday. But, *the* birthday in mention here is "clean" beauty brand, Beautycounter, which hit its seven-year anniversary on Mar. 4. And to celebrate, Beautycounter's created a Give 'Em Lip Trio: a limited-edition lipstick collection made to highlight the brand's mission for a safer beauty future — and to remind you to strive for the same.

In its short life span, Beautycounter has become a staple among the clean beauty community (if you're still wondering what clean beauty is, look here for some answers). While some of its products and packaging fall in line with clean beauty aesthetics — muted, neutral, and minimal, Beautycounter also packs in serious pigment without more than 1,800 icky ingredients like parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances (check out its "The Never List" for more info). The brand isn't just about eliminating harmful ingredients in its own products, though; it's dedicated to changing beauty on a larger level — like, congress level.

Which is why it wanted to celebrate its birthday with loud lipsticks that urge everyone to use their voice when, and if, they can. The $34 apiece Give 'Em Lip tubes come in three satin-finish options: Beautycounter Red (firetruck red), The Fuchsia is Clean (electric fuchsia), and B. Fearless (rosy pink). One swipe of these long-lasting, bright shades and the brand is hoping you'll be ready to use your voice — well, fingers — to text "BETTERBEAUTY" to 52886 to ask Congress to support stronger personal-care laws. Because, as Beautycounter knows (and has been working toward changing), federal regulations surrounding what ingredients are allowed in beauty haven't been updated in more than 80 years.

Aside from bold color within the product, Beautycounter wanted to make a statement with the packaging on the outside, too. So, it teamed up with Portland, Oregon-based artist and illustrator Lisa Congdon to create empowering designs and phrases on each tube: "Powered by People,” “Our Future Depends on You,” and “OK Let’s Do This.” Not only are the designs Insta-worthy, the tubes are made with paper from responsibly managed forests instead of aluminum, which the brand explains reduces the environmental impact by 83 percent per tube.

Courtesy of Beautycounter

Keep scrolling for a look at all three tubes or grab the the whole Give 'Em Lip Trio for $75. Either all together or separate, you can find the collection exclusively on Beautycounter's website right now.