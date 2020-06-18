It's hard to say no to a good red lip or bright blue nail polish, and a fresh cut or set of highlights always feels amazing, but it seems like there's often a larger focus on tweaking your looks than simply caring for and maintaining what you've been born with. And while there's absolutely nothing wrong with doing so, sometimes the most simple and powerful acts of self-care come in honoring the looks you've already got. Acknowledging the gap in the market for makeunders is the launch of Bare Hands' new Dry Gloss Manicure Kit, which focuses on simply nourishing and uplifting your natural nails and nothing more.

Recently launched and available on Bare Hands' website, the Dry Gloss Manicure Kit ($39) comes with a nail pen, a polishing glass, and a chic faux leather carrying case. But what makes it different from your usual mani set is the lack of color and harmful chemicals.

A colorless, polish-less mani…say what? You heard correctly, and if you're not one who adores neon-colored polish or your hands are simply in sad shape from months of vigorous scrubbing, a kit like this is exactly what you need.

The star of the show is the cuticle oil pen that comes in an unscented option and the brand's Citrine scent, which is composed of citrus and ylang ylang notes and a fresh, herbaceous undertone. Making up the formula is a nourishing blend of oils including castor, jojoba, grape seed, sweet almond, and sea buckthorn, all of which will soften and heal your cuticles and nail beds.

Courtesy of Bare Hands

The inspiration for the kit came from Bare Hands founder Suzanne Shade's experience in art school. While attending, she discovered the hazards of turpentine and other oils that weren't only used in art supplies — there were also similar ingredients in beauty products. She realized that people needed a simplified way to care for their hands that was long-lasting and low maintenance, and out of this realization, the Dry Gloss Manicure Kit was born.

Shop and get more details about the minimalist hand pampering kit below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.