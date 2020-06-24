When one of the world's top luxury retailers partners with a giant French fashion house for a collaboration, it's bound to be good. Balmain's new collaboration with Mytheresa is undeniably a sell-out waiting to happen. Available now, the 25-piece capsule is virtually the only summer wardrobe one should need with on-trend swimwear, summery minidresses, and textured crop-tops — all of which aren't the least bit subtle.

After taking over Balmain in 2011, Olivier Rousteing evolved the brand into a red carpet powerhouse by catering to a younger, more digitally inclined generation. “You can quickly spot many of the familiar codes of the house," Creative Director Olivier Rousteing says of the more-is-more collab in a statement. "My favorite pied-de-poule [houndstooth] pattern, our signature buttons, and an eye-catching reliance on golden tones." And this is true, trademark touches like flashy hardware, sultry silhouettes, and glistening gold lamé make the collection unmistakably Balmain.

Available exclusively at Mytheresa, the curated collection includes a mix of ready-to-wear and swim, as well as five men's garments — all ranging from $635 for a wide-brimmed hat to $2,750 for a jumpsuit with bold cutouts at the hip. In true Balmain fashion, the capsule also includes a slew of bodycon dresses that are surprisingly summertime-appropriate, and for the magpies among us, there's a longline camisole ($950), a ruffled miniskirt ($1,350), and high-slit gown ($1,450) all made completely in gold lamé.

With summer officially here, the swimwear is destined to stir the whole style set into a frenzy. Not only is there a metallic gold houndstooth bikini, but also a plunging white one-piece with eye-catching gold hardware. The swimsuits retail for $695 each.

Also not for the faint of heart is a white knit bodycon minidress, complete with gold trim and embossed crest buttons ($2,295). More on the feminine side is a belted houndstooth-jacquard miniskirt ($1,995) that would make the cutest co-ord when paired with the matching longline wrap cardigan ($1,995). The pale yellow, high-waisted flared pants ($1,895) can veer bold if styled with its coordinating top ($995), or more subtle when paired with a white tee you already own.

