Well before Anastasia Beverly Hills' colorful eyeshadow palettes, long-lasting lipsticks, and electrifying eyeliner, the beauty brand was known best for one thing: brows. So, you can probably imagine the hype already surrounding Anastasia Beverly Hills' new Brow Pen — the first brow launch from the brand in close to two years. And in typical ABH fashion, it's a bold one.

Officially launching on Anastasia Beverly Hills' website Aug. 10, the upcoming Brow Pen is like an artist's brush-tipped pen, except for your brows instead of a pad of paper. The actual brow formula itself is held within the product component — again, like ink in a pen — and it flows smoothly through the brush tip once you begin application. Although this might sound difficult to control, the sharp-tipped applicator creates precise strokes that mimic the look of actual brow hairs.

It also offers a formula that's unique within Anastasia Beverly Hills' own range, too. The $22 Brow Pen boasts a completely waterproof formula that'll stick to your skin, smudge-free, until you want to take it off at night. Moreover, it's created without parabens, mineral oil, alcohol, and fragrance, and is both cruelty-free and vegan. So, for those of you that want your brows to stay in place after you cannonball into a pool, you've finally met your match.

Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills

But it's time to talk shade range before all else. The Brow Pen will feature nine unique shades: Blonde, Taupe, Soft Brown, Caramel, Chocolate, Medium Brown, Dark Brown, Ebony, and Granite. Since you control how firmly you apply the pen against your skin, too, it's easy to make your shade of choice vanish into your brows — press down firmer for a wider stroke (with more pigment dispersed) or glide the very tip of the pen for super-fine, natural-looking strokes.

Need one more excuse to visit Anastasia Beverly Hills' website on Aug. 10? The brand will also be launching its brand-new lip formula, known just by the name Lip Stain. Similar to the Brow Pen, Lip Stain is all about outlasting the competition — the $18 stain manages to be lightweight, waterproof, and ridiculously long-wearing. (After swatching the upcoming Hot Pink shade, I could see an echo of pink on the back of my hand for two days, even through all my 2020-approved hand washing.)

Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills' new launches on its website Aug. 10, or in-store and online at other retailers on Aug. 13.