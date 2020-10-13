Guess who's back, back again — Amazon Prime Day 2020. And of course, like most years, the Amazon Prime Day beauty deals of 2020 are too good to pass up. Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 13 through to 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 14, you can finally splash out on those luxury beauty products that have been chilling in your cart for a few weeks, especially now that most of them are majorly on sale.

From this year's lineup, your skin (and wallet) will thank you for grabbing ELEMIS' highly-rated Cleansing Balm and NuFACE's Toning Kit, which features a fancy facial massager. And your makeup bag can stock up on Haus Laboratories' kits and stila's mascaras and eyeliners. Perhaps you're looking to stay on top of those hair goals, in which case you can purchase several of Oribe's cult-favorite products, like its Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil, that are now both a little over 30 percent off.

This doesn't come close to the full list of luxury makeup, skincare, and hair products that are getting shiny new price tags during Prime Day though. To get you started, you'll find a handful of the best luxury picks, which you can shop until Wednesday night, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 33% Off Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray

Remove limp and lifeless from your hair vocabulary with this volume-boosting spray that contains Pro-Vitamin B5. It adds plenty of texture without feeling sticky, and smells absolutely amazing.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 30% Off Calvin Klein's Ck One Eau De Toilette

This is one of those classic genderless fragrances that should be added to everyone's collection. With soft notes of pineapple and mandarin orange mixed with deeper sandalwood and musk, this scent is sublime for warmer months, but lightens the mood in the depths of winter.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 30% Off Stila's HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara

Thanks to masks, all eyes are on, well, your eyes. So you might as well invest in a mascara that, once applied, is as convincing as lash extensions. A coat or two will set you up for your everyday, but add a few more layers and you'll have a dramatic blink in no time.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 30% Off NuFACE's Advanced Facial Toning Kit

Through the use of microcurrents, this facial massager is a bit more high-tech than your manual roller. It helps tone, sculpt, and smooth different areas of your face, and fits in perfectly to your nightly skincare ritual.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 40% Off Haus Laboratories' Haus of Collections

A kit like this is perfect for taking on the go since it touches on all points of your routine. Each comes with a liquid eyeshadow, lip liner pencil, and lip gloss, and you have 13 color combinations to choose from, catering to those who like neutral hues, bold shades, and everything in between.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 30% Off ELEMIS' Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Cleansing balms beat out nearly any other makeup remover on the market since they don't strip your skin, but still manage to remove every last bit of mascara. This collagen-infused one from ELEMIS is a fan-favorite, so grab a container or two while it's discounted.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 40% Off Foreo's LUNA Mini 2 Facial Cleansing Brush

As beloved as chemical and physical exfoliants are, sometimes your skin needs a break from all that peeling. To get a good bit of exfoliation sans product, you'll want to test out this tool from Foreo that's part massager, part cleanser, and part exfoliator.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: 31% Off Ghd's Gold Professional Styler

No matter if you prefer your hair curled, waved, or straightened, this styler can make it happen. Its plates have a gloss coating to boost shine, its 365-degree F temperature helps reduce damage, and it only takes 20 seconds to heat up — yes, please.