The beauty world has had to create its own approach to the 2020 Election. On the sartorial side of things, it's become commonplace for a fashion brand to release T-shirts, socks, and even jewelry emblazoned with the word vote, since the nature of clothing lends itself well to sharing a message. But as you probably know, that isn't exactly the case for makeup — though Alleyoop’s #WontBe53 voting campaign proves there are ways to work around this.

Unveiled via Alleyoop's website on Oct. 1, the brand-new initiative offers all shoppers one free Alleyoop product — retailing at $20 or under — simply by pledging to vote. All you have to do is visit the beauty brand's online store, click over to its #WontBe53 page, and fill out the pledge form. Additionally, the same page offers a library of electoral process information, including links detailing how to vote in specific states and how to find your polling place.

"After we learned the shocking statistic that 53 percent of non-voters in the last election were women, we dove into research around why those women choose not to vote," Leila Kashani, founder of Alleyoop, tells TZR over email. "We then realized that, in many instances, it involved being overworked, overwhelmed, time-starved, and feeling pressure from outside sources to conform to an outdated way of thinking — all things that we already currently talk about, and solve for, as a brand."

For the unaware, simplifying beauty routines as a means to save shoppers time has been a core idea for Alleyoop since its summer 2019 launch. And with more than 44,000 followers on Instagram alone, the beauty brand undoubtedly has influence within this niche — yet not uncommon — demographic.

"We have trust and influence with this audience," Kashani continues. "I’m a firm believer in using the power you have to help move the world forward. We have a platform, and the means to help this core group of women really understand the importance of their vote — so how could we not do everything in our power to help change that statistic?"

Visit Alleyoop's website to take the pledge and receive your free product, now until 8 p.m. PT on Nov. 3.

Are you registered to vote? Click here to take the first step in registering and making sure your voice is heard in the 2020 Election.