Few brand-new launches are poised for success from the get-go quite like Algenist's Blue Algae Vitamin C Dark Spot Correcting Peel. Introduced on June 22, the $85 peel joins the ranks of Algenist's skincare line; which, if you don't already know the brand, includes spa-level products you can use at home (such as a liquid collagen serum with more than 700 reviews at Sephora). However, the new Blue Algae Vitamin C peel also showcases what makes the prestige skincare brand such a fan favorite: It effortlessly blends together vitamin C with AHAs, BHA, and PHA to create a resurfacing treatment that visibly evens out skin tone. Plus, it's blue. Like, really, really blue.

But first, let's circle back to that vitamin C, since it's Algenist's latest breakthrough. The 100 percent pure L-ascorbic acid — also known as vitamin C — is derived from the blue-green algae spirulina, and acts as one of the many ingredients in the peel that reduce dark spots and hyperpigmentation. Better yet, the new peel is only the very first Algenist launch to feature the spirulina-sourced ingredient, kicking off the brand's upcoming Blue Algae Vitamin C collection.

Skincare super fans may have a question, though: Isn't the l-ascorbic acid form of vitamin C typically unstable? Algenist has an answer. "We wanted to make Blue Algae Vitamin C Dark Spot Correcting Peel powerful, but gentle and easy to use," explained Tammy Yaiser, Algenist VP of Product Development, in the press release. "Glycerin is the first ingredient — not water — keeping our Blue Algae Vitamin C stable in a novel delivery for ascorbic acid. The formula activates on contact with water only when applied to damp skin."

Courtesy of Algenist

Moreover, the peel has no downtime you need to factor into the following week. "While we formulate with highly potent L-ascorbic acid from spirulina and exfoliating acids, we also control the degree of exfoliation and the dwell time of the product," Yaiser continued. "These three controlled factors — the humectant base of glycerin, the level of exfoliation, and the dwell time — render our efficacious peel gentle, without the dryness or downtime of a professional treatment."

Courtesy of Algenist

Finally, there's the color. "The texture is like blue honey that hugs the skin," added Yaiser. "The aroma is blue tansy and lavender oil, and feels like you’re at a medi-spa but in your own home without having to make an appointment." Which is pretty appealing this year, for obvious reasons. Ahead, the new Blue Algae Vitamin C Dark Spot Correcting Peel, available on Algenist's website as well as at select retailers.

