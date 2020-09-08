After months of staring at coworkers through a computer screen and replacing coffee dates with video chats, your usual makeup looks might be feeling a little tired. But before you eke out your last bit of red lipstick or whip out a colored mascara, it might be time to fall back on your trusty neutrals — which is exactly what AJ Crimson Beauty's Office Politics collection provides. Freshly dropped, these glosses are bringing the lip products that your Zoom calls have been missing out on.

At $22 each, the extra shiny, vegan lip glosses just launched today, featuring a formula that's infused with vitamin E to keep your skin supple. They are a first in terms of finishes for the brand that already has a line of matte and creme lippies, and they're made to hit the light just right when it comes to sitting through long-lasting meetings and exhausting sprees of responding to email chains.

The names are also more than fitting for your work routine: Regards, PMLE (per my last email), Reply All, Please Advise, and CC'D all poke fun at office jargon that often more times than not make you roll your eyes. The corresponding colors are a universal array of mauves, beige pinks, and nudes — ideal hues for a day spent on video calls.

Other than the shades, the texture makes them perfect for a long day, too. Shopping News Editor Anna Buckman adored the glosses, telling me that "the color is beautiful — so creamy — and the formula feels so lightweight and non-sticky." While they're deeply pigmented as-is, the brand recommends lining your lips with its S+M Lipstick before applying the gloss for extra dimension.

But what makes the glosses even more remarkable than their silky finishes and colors are their duality. Not only are they well-suited for lips, but they make for a perfect highlighter or contour. "I also tried it on my cheeks as a highlighter, and it looked beautiful. It felt surprisingly velvety and not sticky there either, and gave me a beautiful, subtle shine," says Buckman.

Up ahead, shop the five new shades that can be used on the fly for any meeting or occasion.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.