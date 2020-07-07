Agrestal Beauty’s Summer Sale Means 20% Off Everything, Including This Highly Rated Body Highlighter
Beauty connoisseurs are always on the lookout for the best brands still flying under the radar. Not only do you discover new favorites and innovative formulas, but there's an undeniable satisfaction in saying to friends, "Oh yeah, I knew about that brand months ago." This makes the Agrestal Beauty summer sale the perfect chance to try out an up-and-coming brand's products and boost your skin and body care routine.
Running until July 12, the brand's sale will be offering 20 percent off all products across the site with the code SUMMER20. You'll find a variety of items that cater to different skin types and textures, like its dazzling highly rated body highlighter, soothing turmeric mask, and tropical hibiscus body polish.
Like any skincare brand, the products aim to improve your skin, but Agrestal's mission goes a lot deeper. While founder Emilia Ramos was working on strengthening her self-worth and self-image, she happened to be starting a beauty company at the same time. Both journeys melded rather perfectly and she decided she wanted her skincare line to stand for self-love and helping others develop that for themselves.
Below, shop Agrestal Beauty's all-natural inventory while the products are on sale.
If you've got your face highlight on lock, it's time to find the perfect body highlighter. This highly rated version is infused with shea and cocoa butter to hydrate your skin while mica powder provides your body with a luminous glow.
Charcoal everything has been trending for a while now and for good reason — this carbon residue is known for its abilities to pull out toxins. To remove impurities from your skin, try this wash, which features a blend of activated charcoal, glycolic acid, and willow bark.
For skin that frequently experiences acne scarring, this formula should be a contender for your next oil. It won't clog pores or exacerbate your condition, but rather hydrate and soothe with a mix of three oils — rosehip seed, vitamin E, and tamanu.
Bentonite clay — the key ingredient in that cult-favorite Aztec mask on Amazon — is the main component of this two-in-one product. Its creamy texture cleanses and unclogs pores, which is especially useful for those nights you can't be bothered to do a whole routine.
Exfoliation is equally as important for getting glowing skin as a highlighter or moisturizer. To help you scrub away dead skin cells this body polisher is comprised of sugar cane, hibiscus, and shea butter to leave you moisturized.