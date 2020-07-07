Beauty connoisseurs are always on the lookout for the best brands still flying under the radar. Not only do you discover new favorites and innovative formulas, but there's an undeniable satisfaction in saying to friends, "Oh yeah, I knew about that brand months ago." This makes the Agrestal Beauty summer sale the perfect chance to try out an up-and-coming brand's products and boost your skin and body care routine.

Running until July 12, the brand's sale will be offering 20 percent off all products across the site with the code SUMMER20. You'll find a variety of items that cater to different skin types and textures, like its dazzling highly rated body highlighter, soothing turmeric mask, and tropical hibiscus body polish.

Like any skincare brand, the products aim to improve your skin, but Agrestal's mission goes a lot deeper. While founder Emilia Ramos was working on strengthening her self-worth and self-image, she happened to be starting a beauty company at the same time. Both journeys melded rather perfectly and she decided she wanted her skincare line to stand for self-love and helping others develop that for themselves.

Below, shop Agrestal Beauty's all-natural inventory while the products are on sale.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.