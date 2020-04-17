When it comes to footwear, not many brands dictate trends quite like Acne Studios. Its mega-hit Manhattan sneaker, which sky-rocketed the chunky dad trainer trend, was worn by virtually all of fashion's in-crowd at some point or another. It's a safe bet that Acne Studios new N3W sneakers are definitely worth making a fuss over. Priced at $410 and available in five color-ways, the new drop proves that sleek, sporty footwear isn't going anywhere in 2020.

On the surface, the design is a clean and sharp iteration of the classic running shoe. But take a closer look and you'll see hints of the brand's signature innovative vision. "The semi-transparent ripstop uppers and lightweight rubber tread soles create an ultra-light design by heat-bonding the materials, while accents of bold lines and fluorescent trims add a sense of movement," a release explains. "The N3W has the look and feel of a technical sneaker, yet ultimately grounded in Acne Studios’ design."

Of course, one doesn't have to be a gym-rat to enjoy the N3W sneaker: Wear them now with your athleisure uniform of sweats and a white tank while holed up at home, or take them for a spin by pairing them with a silk slip dress when we can finally leave our homes.

While the simple black and ivory versions are no-fail versatile options all year-round, the neon-accented styles are perfect for the warmer months. Or, if you're really looking to make a statement, the gold metallic pair is, well, the exact opposite of subtle. Check out each colorway below.

