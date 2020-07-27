If you've already fallen in love with the colorful array of eyeshadows and reusable faux nails from Ace Beaute, you're in for a treat. The brand is continuing to build out its product list and this time, it's zeroing in on your face. Ace Beaute's Blushed in Paradise palette is launching alongside of a twin bronzer palette to help fans get the perfect contour and flush. That's not it for summer releases though; a fresh eyeshadow palette is just around the corner, too.

The creation of the new blush and bronzer is a big moment for the brand as it marks its first foray into cheek products. And while the new eyeshadow palette isn't a venture into a new category, it will fall in line among its other iconic predecessors, offering a wide selection of colors inspired by happy memories. You won't be able to grab the eyeshadow palette just yet, but come August 7 you can purchase it for $38.99 — the $30 cheek palettes, though, are already available on Ace Beaute's website.

Prior to the cheek palettes' releases, the brand had already given fans a taste of its Paradise line with its collection of Paradise Eyeshadow palettes. Now, the Blushed in Paradise palette and Bronzed in Paradise palette will serve as a continuation of the vibrant line. In both compacts, you'll find four shades — the blushes ranging from classic pink to a deep rose and the bronzer starting with a light tan and ending with a dark, red-tinged brown. The choice of colors caters to multiple skin tones and stems from the brand's values, which center around the idea that makeup should be inclusive for everyone.

Following the launch of the cheek palettes will be the Nostalgia Eyeshadow Palette, which holds 15 different colors, including not-so-common shades like yellows and deep purples. The names of the shades — like Theme Park, Popsicle, and Picnic — all intend to remind wearers of fond memories from growing up.

Ahead, check out the new cheek palettes and stop by Ace Beaute's website on August 7 to catch its newest eyeshadow palette.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.