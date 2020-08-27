In theory, creating nail art is easier than, say, actual painting. Practice tells a different story, though. Attempt one cobweb design, and you'll understand why shoppers have been turning to press-on nails for Halloween for as long as the easy option has existed. Not only do they require minimal skill — you literally just press on the faux nail, using glue or even a sticker to keep it in place. You also don't have to commit to wearing a blood-themed manicure until your next salon visit. (Or, spend 20-plus minutes scrubbing the layers of black nail lacquer and red glitter off with nail polish remover.)

And sure, you can go the subtle route and buy press-ons in a Halloween-esque color, like pumpkin orange, or a nice, witchy purple; and that's a smart choice if you plan on investing in a boutique nail set that runs higher than the average drugstore kit. But with press-ons you can pop off the next day, why not go all out? Below, nine designs that'll complete your costume — or just look cute while you eat candy on your couch.

