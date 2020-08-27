9 Press-On Nails For Halloween That Are Quick, Easy, & Appropriately Spooky
In theory, creating nail art is easier than, say, actual painting. Practice tells a different story, though. Attempt one cobweb design, and you'll understand why shoppers have been turning to press-on nails for Halloween for as long as the easy option has existed. Not only do they require minimal skill — you literally just press on the faux nail, using glue or even a sticker to keep it in place. You also don't have to commit to wearing a blood-themed manicure until your next salon visit. (Or, spend 20-plus minutes scrubbing the layers of black nail lacquer and red glitter off with nail polish remover.)
And sure, you can go the subtle route and buy press-ons in a Halloween-esque color, like pumpkin orange, or a nice, witchy purple; and that's a smart choice if you plan on investing in a boutique nail set that runs higher than the average drugstore kit. But with press-ons you can pop off the next day, why not go all out? Below, nine designs that'll complete your costume — or just look cute while you eat candy on your couch.
Glitter and a bejeweled accent nail help these classic black-and-red nails stand out from the crowd. Harley Quinn costume optional.
Ethereally Touched Nails has a variety of customizable, hand-painted nail designs that are incredibly wearable, while still ready to be paired with a costume. Go as a cowboy on Halloween with this pair, then re-wear them any other day of the year.
RaveNailz's press-on sets are goth-adjacent — so, perfect for Halloween if it's not your regular style. Pick up one of the witchier sets, or a less occult-leaning design, like this half-sheer flame.
Any nail art you can imagine has probably been created by one of Etsy's many sellers. There's no shortage of straight Halloween press-ons — dripping blood, bats, etc — but for the less bold, these customizable orange nails are just on-theme enough.
Nothing spooky to be found. The price for these SinfulColors Claws is perfect for a one-night-only look, and the cat design is festive without any extra faux gore.
It goes without saying that a coffin nail shape is pretty on point for Halloween. This luxe set from CHRMDbySarah offers a vampy shade, plus a gold accent that goes with anything. (Vampire? Witch? Cat? It works.)
On the subtler side all things considered, this grayscale set from Kiss features a silver pop of glitter and tiny, witching hour accents.
Craving the Halloween classic? Lilum Nails' design gives the standard, dripping-blood manicure a twist. Crystals, 3D-looking drips, and matte black polish make it a bit more luxe than your run-of-the-mill DIY nail art.