With a new season on the horizon, you've likely already started your shopping. And if you're after new handbags to compliment your warm-weather looks, you don't want to miss the strong lineup of bags on sale at MATCHESFASHION. The luxury retailer's discount section is currently chock-full of spring-ready styles that you can score for so much less, right now.

Whether you're hunting for an everyday style or a special-events-companion (hello, wedding season), the markdowns are a treasure trove of swoon-worthy styles. From pastel-hued and woven textured silhouettes to pearl-adorned and pompom accented shapes, there's a style for every occasion within the mix.

There are several silhouttes from the fashion-girl favorite brand, STAUD, in the sale; however, why not scoop up a style in an cheery hue that'll stand out? Now ringing in for $158 instead of $395, the beloved Bisset bag shape is up for grabs in pastel-yellow with a tortoiseshell-effect acetate top handle and side trim. Match up the sunny shade with other brights in your wardrobe, or use the bag as a pop of color with your neutral outfits. Not a fan of yellow? Check out this baby-blue, croc-effect cross-body leather bag from Lutz Morris that's been knocked down from $1,195 to $597.

One can never have enough basket bags, right? Right. Especially when you can snag eye-catching styles for reduced prices. Standouts in the sale include The Cylinder Wicker And Leather Bag from Sparrows Weave for $513 (originally $855) and Wai Wai's Marina Wicker Basket Bag that's now $360 (originally $900). Either of these two styles have an effortless yet elevated feel to them that'll allow you to match them up with everything from laidback, floaty dresses to tailored suit-sets.

Of course, if you do feel like woven bags are already spilling out of your wardrobe, consider shopping a different type of textured style that'll still bring a summery feel — like this Shelly Faux-Pearl Embellished Bag from Shimps that's now reduced from $750 to $375.

Continue on to shop TZR's top 9 bag picks from the sale that'll have you ready for spring.