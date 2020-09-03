Of all the optimistic fall/winter 2020 trends laid out by designers earlier this year, glitzy hair accessories are one of the few on track to actually hold water. Pearl and crystal accents, eye-catching headbands, and Dior's hair bandanas felt like an extra cherry on top at the time — but now, in a webcam-dominated world where you can get away with wearing sweats on a work call, popping on a statement hair accessory has new meaning. And fortunately, the hair accessories currently on sale at Shopbop don't disappoint.

The fashion retailer's sale section is right in step with the hair accessory trends from NYFW, offering up an array of fashion-forward pieces for discounted prices. For the designer lovers who wear their favorites on their sleeves — er, hair — there are The Marc Jacobs Barrette or the Off-White Double Arrow Hair Clip, both of which are on sale for well under $100.

Or, if you prefer something a little less icon-heavy, take your pick from one of the many headbands on sale. Lelet NY's Multi Crystal Baguette Headband feels like a winner, personally; regularly $270 but on sale for $135, the gold-toned metal headband is lined with a row of Svarovski crystals in muted pastels and soft jewel tones. (Think the bedazzled bands from Erdem Fall/Winter 2020 Ready-To-Wear, but for the everyday, jumped-on-a-Zoom-call outfit.)

Below, eight hair accessories on sale at Shopbop that deliver that "dressed" feeling, without requiring anything more than sweatpants and a comfy T.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.